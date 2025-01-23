University of Wollongong India Partners with Afthonia Labs

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | 22 January 2025 – The University of Wollongong (UOW) India Campus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Afthonia Labs, a Bengaluru based incubator for early-stage FinTech startups. The MoU was signed at the UOW India campus by Nimay Kalyani, Campus Director of UOW India, and Tanul Mishra, CEO, Afthonia Labs, an incubator based in Bengaluru for early-stage FinTech startups, to foster innovation and provide hands-on experience with curated courses in the FinTech sector.



The UOW campus will offer courses in Finance and FinTech, as well as Computing Science and Information Systems, in collaboration with Afthonia Labs to enhance the university's role as a leader in FinTech education. Through the partnership, UOW India students will gain access to Afthonia Labs' expertise, with guest lectures delivered by industry professionals, effectively bridging the gap between academia and industry.



Key highlights of the MoU include opportunities for student internships and the appointment of Afthonia Labs representatives as academic advisors at UOW India. Additionally, the agreement facilitates student placements within Afthonia Labs, enabling students to kick-start their careers in the growing FinTech sector.



Speaking about the partnership, Nimay Kalyani, Campus Director of UOW India, said, “The collaboration with Afthonia Labs enhances UOW’s master’s program in Financial Technology and is part of our ongoing efforts to provide industry-relevant education in India. FinTech is a promising sector in the country, with opportunities expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. For our students to capitalize on this trend, they must gain firsthand exposure to the workings of the industry. Our industry partners will play a crucial role in equipping our students with the skills and knowledge required to become future leaders in FinTech.”



Tanul Mishra, CEO Afthonia Labs said, “We recognize the urgent need for specialized Fintech courses in Indian universities. As the sector evolves quickly, institutions must update their curricula to equip students with essential skills for success.

This partnership will have focused courses on emerging technologies will prepare future leaders and enhance job readiness. By fostering a strong Fintech education ecosystem, we can drive economic growth and empower students through collaboration with industry experts.”

This partnership with Afthonia Labs adds to UOW India’s growing list of industry collaborations.

UOW India, which launched its campus in November last year, is currently accepting applications for its next batch of students.











