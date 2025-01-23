Trump Appoints Businessman Andrew Puzder As US Envoy To EU

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- US president Donald Trump appointed businessman and attorney Andrew Puzder as the United States Ambassador to the European Union, praising his notable qualifications.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Trump said that the newly appointed ambassador is "a successful attorney, businessman, economic commentator, and author" adding that he "will do an excellent job representing our Nation's interests in this important region".

In a separate decision, Trump also appointed Sean Curran as the next Director of the US Secret Service, succeeding the former director who resigned following the Trump's attempt assassination.

In a separate statement, Trump described Curran as "great patriot who has protected my family over the past few years" expressing full confidence in his ability to lead US Secret Service.

Trump noted that the new director "has 23 years of Law Enforcement experience, starting his career in Secret Service in 2001" during Trump first presidential term, Curran served as an assistant special agent in charge of the Presidential Protection Division (PPD).

Trump lauded Curran "He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet "concluding that he has complete and full confidence in Curran. Both appointments require Senate approval, which reviews nominations for cabinet members, ambassadors, and certain senior officials. (end)

