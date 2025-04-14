Here's How Ajith Kumar's Racing Team Is Different From Other Participating Teams In The GT4 European Series!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Ajith Kumar Racing, actor Ajith Kumar's car racing team, has now disclosed how it will be different from all the other participating teams in the GT4 European series competition.

Taking to its X timeline, the car racing team wrote a lengthy post in which it disclosed that it will be the only team to field one driver as opposed to all the other teams sporting two drivers each.

It wrote,“Ajith Kumar Racing embarks on a distinctive journey in the 2025 GT4 European Series. Ajith Kumar stands out as the only solo driver among 46 participating cars, while all other teams field two drivers each, totalling 90 competitors.

“In adherence to race regulations, every team must execute a mandatory pit stop for driver change. For AK, this entails exiting and re-entering the car, remaining out of the vehicle for at least one second being the solo driver for his team. This endeavour is undertaken with the primary goal of gaining valuable experience and honing skills in a highly competitive environment. Committed to maintaining focus, staying calm, and navigating the challenges of the circuit.”

The team also posted a video clip that showed the actor practising the swap at the pit stop.

The GT4 series is a premier sports car championship featuring GT4-spec vehicles competing across Europe's renowned circuits. The series emphasizes cost-effective racing and serves as a platform for amateur drivers. It includes multiple classes, such as Silver, Pro-Am, and Am, to accommodate varying driver experience levels.

Ajith has a long list of racing events this year. The actor is to participate in the race in Zandvoort circuit, which is to be held between May 16-18.

The actor will again be seen in action between June 26 and 29 at the Spa circuit and between July 18 and 20 at the Misano circuit.

In August this year, Ajith is to race at the Nurburgring circuit before finally rounding off the season at Barcelona, the race at which is to be held between October 10 and 12.

It may be recalled that Actor Ajith Kumar's racing team had expressed gratitude to sports enthusiasts, fans and audiences for their support, saying they were grateful for the unwavering encouragement.

Ajith's racing team has done the country proud ever since the actor announced its formation. Earlier this year, the team emerged third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025 event. It followed it up with another third place in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy.

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith's team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.