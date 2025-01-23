Date
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - Stantec : Was once again recognized in the top 10 of Corporate Knights' 2025 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World-eighth overall and first amongst industry peers. Announced today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of more than 6,000 publicly traded companies with over US$1 billion in revenue. Stantec
