(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - Stantec : Was once again recognized in the top 10 of Corporate Knights' 2025 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World-eighth overall and first amongst peers. Announced today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of more than 6,000 publicly traded companies with over US$1 billion in revenue. Stantec shares T are trading up $0.59 at $112.83.



