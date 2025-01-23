China's Air-To-Air Hypersonic US B-21 Bomber's Kryptonite

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's hypersonic air-to-air missiles, designed specifically to shoot down US stealth bombers, signal a potential seismic shift in the future of air combat, one that could dramatically reshape the Indo-Pacific's balance of power.

Chinese scientists have confirmed the existence of a new hypersonic air-to-air missile, which has reportedly undergone extreme heat-resistance testing to meet the People's Liberation Air Force's stringent performance requirements, according to a recent South China Morning Post (SCMP) report .

Developed by the China Airborne Missile Academy (CAMA) in Luoyang, Henan province, the new missile poses a significant threat to US military aircraft, including the B-21 stealth bomber.

According to SCMP, the final evaluations of full-scale missile prototypes were conducted in an arc-heated wind tunnel capable of generating hot air flows reaching tens of thousands of degrees Celsius.

This process ensures the missile can withstand prolonged exposure to temperatures exceeding 1,200 degrees Celsius, equivalent to flying at Mach 9 for an extended period. The wind tunnel, primarily used for challenging space missions, operates continuously for an hour or more, though its enormous power consumption makes it costly.

The missile's high speed and heat endurance make it a formidable weapon capable of outmaneuvering current US military aircraft. Highlighting its capabilities, SCMP noted that, in a simulated war game, China's hypersonic air-to-air missiles capable of reaching Mach 6 shot down a target resembling a US B-21 bomber and its companion drone.