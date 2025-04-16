No One Above Law: K'taka BJP Chief On ED's Charge Sheet Against Sonia, Rahul

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi, April 16 (IANS) A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Karnataka BJP president and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said they must face the consequences of their actions.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, he said the ED is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the case, in which Sonia Gandhi is the first accused and Rahul Gandhi is the second.

"They must face the consequences of their actions. No one is above the law, and they will have to deal with it," Vijayendra stated.

He claimed the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have been rattled by the impact of the Janakrosh yatra.

"We are consistently exposing the anti-people policies of the Congress government to the public. Due to the price hikes and the high cost of governance, people are suffering, frustrated, and angry," said Vijayendra.

Responding to a question, he said, "The belief that guarantees have made the state prosperous is the CM's delusion. When our MLAs approach Siddaramaiah seeking funds, the latter says, "We have already given guarantees".

"Since Siddaramaiah's government came to power, diesel prices have risen by Rs 5.50 and petrol by Rs 3. Has this people-friendly government done anything to stop it? Milk prices have been hiked by Rs 9. Is that a pro-poor decision?" he said.

"If there's any state government and Chief Minister in the country who have lost their popularity within just 20 months, it is this Congress government in our state and Siddaramaiah," he claimed.

However, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge shot back at the BJP, questioning how the party was getting thousands and crores of donations.

"How is RSS building 600 district headquarters buildings? Let the audit take place. Will they allow it? It has been happening for 10 years. Whenever there is a crisis in the BJP, they bring Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra. They try to threaten us, but we are not going to get threatened by it."