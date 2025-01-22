Techmediabreaks Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Recognized As A Top Workplace

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) , a leading provider of cloud-based social management software, has been named one of the best places to work in Chicago and Seattle for the sixth consecutive year by Built In's 2025 Best Places to Work Awards. The recognition celebrates companies with outstanding workplace culture, employee benefits and innovative practices.

Sprout Social supports a global workforce with flexible remote, hybrid and in-person work options across offices in Chicago, Seattle and Dublin. This flexibility, combined with a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”), has enabled the company to attract and retain top talent. Chief People Officer Crystal Boysen credits the honor to the company's culture and its collaborative team.

In addition to workplace accolades, Sprout Social's platform serves approximately 30,000 brands and has been named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Awards. The platform offers robust tools for social media management, analytics and AI-powered business intelligence, further solidifying its market leadership. Sprout Social's stock reflects this momentum, reaching a high of $33.50 on the NASDAQ today, signaling investor confidence in the company's innovation and growth potential.

To view the full press release, visit

About Sprout Social Inc.

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information, visit the company's website at .

For more information, please visit

