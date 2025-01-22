Medical Education Regulator Looks To Tighten Rules To Hire Faculty

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: India's apex medical education regulatory has proposed new eligibility qualifications for teachers to improve standards as it seeks to weed out ghost faculty and incompetent teachers.

The National Medical Commission's (NMC) draft Teachers Eligibility Qualifications Regulations (TEQ) 2024 suggest speciality-wise academic qualifications for faculty, minimum experience and the maximum age till which teachers can be granted extensions.

Appointments and of faculty in various teaching specialities imparting and postgraduate medical education at institutions falling within the purview of the NMC has to be in accordance with the minimum qualifications and experience prescribed to maintain a standard of teaching, said the draft, issued by B Srinivas, secretary, NMC.

Experts view the proposed regulations as a positive and necessary step for improving medical education, and enhancing the quality of medical teaching, especially in private medical colleges, where there has historically been significant variation in standards.

“Medical colleges, particularly private ones, have significant diversity in terms of state regulations and teaching standards. This disparity can lead to unequal educational outcomes,” said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, managing director at New Delhi's Aakash Healthcare.“Unless teaching is carried out in a regulated and structured manner, the graduates produced by these institutions may lack the necessary knowledge and skills.”

The draft regulations fix 70 years as the maximum age for a person to be appointed or granted extension or re-employed in the service as a teacher or medical superintendent or dean or principal or director as graduate and post-graduate medical education institutions.