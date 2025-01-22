The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. Announces Free Lab-Grown Diamond Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. store in Quincy, MA.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. of Quincy, MA has announced that they now offer free diamond testing to ascertain if a diamond is a real mined natural diamond or a lab-grown diamond.“This is important simply because it determines the value of the stone. Lab-grown diamonds may seem like a good deal as they are generally priced below real mined diamonds, but their resale value is significantly below real diamonds. The diamond being tested can be loose or mounted, but best results occur when the diamond is loose and cleaned thoroughly,” says Jeff Venice of The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. of Quincy, MA.“While lab-grown diamonds are chemically and physically similar to natural diamonds, they are not as valuable because they aren't perceived as being as rare with the same historical significance. Many retailers entice customers to buy the lab-grown diamonds because of the lower price, (and higher profit margin for the retailer), but don't warn the customer of the very low resale value. Every week we see customers come in to sell their lab-created diamond engagement ring for which they paid thousands but the relationship didn't work out. Unfortunately, the second heartbreak is to find out the ring is only worth the value of the gold setting, often only a fraction of what they paid for the ring,” continues Venice.“We want to offer this free service to our loyal clients in the Boston area. It's important that they know, particularly if they ever consider selling or obtaining a loan for the stone,” concludes Venice.Media ContactJeff VeniceThe Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.,(617) 479-4653 (GOLD)509 Beale StreetQuincy, MA 02169@goldpawnership...

