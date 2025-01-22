J&K Bank Employee Among 6 Arrested For Duping Candidates
Date
1/22/2025 7:10:53 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Crime Branch (CB) has booked six individuals, including an employee of J&K Bank, for defrauding 15 candidates out of Rs. 1.34 crore under the pretext of offering jobs in the Territorial army and J&K Bank.
According to reports, two separate complaints were filed with the Crime Branch. In the first case, complainants Jugal Kumar and Gopal Chand, residents of Samba, were promised jobs in the Territorial Army's sports category by accused Tarsem Singh and Balbir Singh. The victims were convinced to make payments through cheques, online transfers, and cash. The accused then provided fake call letters with forged signatures and stamps of senior officers. When the complainants attempted to join, they realized they had been scammed, and their original documents were still in the possession of the accused, who refused to return them.
Each candidate was reportedly defrauded of Rs. 9 lakh.
In the second case, a complaint was filed by Sahil Choudhary from Rajouri, who alleged that Sunny Sharma and Bisharat Hussain Mirza promised him a permanent Class IV position at J&K Bank for Rs. 8 lakh. The accused introduced him to J&K Bank employees Majid Ali and Imran Tantray, who instructed the complainant to transfer Rs. 7.90 lakh into accounts they provided.
After receiving the payment, Majid Ali handed over a fake appointment order. When the complainant tried to join the Dalhori Rajouri branch, he was informed that the appointment order was fraudulent.
The Crime Branch has registered two cases, FIR No. 07/2025 and FIR No. 08/2025, and investigations are underway.
