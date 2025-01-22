Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results And Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Eagle reported net income of $15.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to net income of $21.8 million or $0.72 per diluted share during the third quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 in the fourth quarter was $30.3 million compared to $35.2 million for the prior quarter.
The $6.5 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter is attributed to a decline in noninterest income of $2.9 million associated with higher swap fees collected in the third quarter that did not reoccur in the fourth quarter; $2.0 million increase in provision expense; $1.0 million decrease in net interest income, and a $0.9 million increase in noninterest expenses.
Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.165 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on February 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 7, 2025.
"Last year was a transformative one for our Company, marked by significant changes and progress. We welcomed new members to senior management and strengthened our C&I team. We took steps to reduce uncertainties by replacing maturing subordinated debt, recalibrated our common stock dividend, and enhanced transparency around our commercial real estate portfolio," said Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Despite these foundational efforts, challenges remain. Asset quality fell short of expectations and valuation risk in our office portfolio continues to be a key concern. While we are proud of the groundwork laid last year, we are eager to build on these efforts and drive meaningful improvements in our profitability," added Ms. Riel.
Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "We successfully utilized excess liquidity and deposit growth to fully repay the $1 billion of Bank Term Funding Program debt that was outstanding at September 30. By prioritizing more effective use of wholesale funding and passing through short-term rate reductions to non-maturity deposits, we expect further benefits to funding costs in the first half of 2025. While non-accruals increased due to a $74.9 million commercial real estate office loan that was previously special mention and subsequently moved to non-accrual following a new appraisal, total classified and criticized loans declined last quarter for the first time since we began seeing migration tied to elevated office portfolio risk. The reserve for credit losses, with coverage as a percentage of total loans at 1.44%, increased 4 basis points from last quarter due in large part to the migration to nonaccrual of the previously special mention performing office loan. Our capital position remains strong, with common equity tier one capital increasing to 14.6% and our tangible common equity1 ratio exceeding 10%."
Ms. Riel added, "I thank all of our employees for their hard work and their commitment to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
The Company announces today a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share. The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.44% at quarter-end; up from 1.40% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 3.81% at quarter-end; as compared to 4.55% at the prior quarter-end. Nonperforming assets increased $74.3 million to $211.5 million as of December 31, 2024 and were 1.90% of total assets compared to 1.22% as of September 30, 2024. Inflows to non-performing loans in the quarter totaled $75.3 million offset by $1.0 million of outflows. The inflows were predominantly associated with the $74.9 million commercial real estate office loan mentioned earlier. Substandard loans increased $34.7 million to $426.0 million and special mention loans decreased $120.2 million to $244.8 million at December 31, 2024. Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the fourth quarter were 0.48% compared to 0.26% for the third quarter 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased to 2.29% for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to 2.37% for the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in the average mix of interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter. At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 11.02%, 11.02%, and 14.63%, respectively. Total estimated insured deposits at quarter-end were $7.0 billion, or 76.4% of deposits, an increase from the third quarter total of 74.5% of deposits. Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.6 billion at quarter-end consistent with September 30, 2024.
Income Statement
Net interest income was $70.8 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $71.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by $965 thousand interest income not recognized on a loan that migrated to nonaccrual during the quarter. While interest income declined due to lower rates on loans, there was a similar decline in interest expense from a reduction in rates on non-maturity deposits and a reduction in borrowings. Provision for credit losses was $12.1 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $10.1 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision for the quarter is attributed predominately to a specific reserve established for the $74.9 million commercial real estate office loan mentioned earlier. Reserve for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $1.6 million due primarily to lower unfunded commitments in our construction portfolio. This compared to a reversal for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $1.6 million. Noninterest income was $4.1 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $7.0 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was lower swap fee income. Noninterest expense was $44.5 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $43.6 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to increased FDIC insurance expense.
Loans and Funding
Total loans were $7.9 billion at December 31, 2024, down 0.4% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was driven by a reduction in income producing commercial real estate loans from the prior quarter-end, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans and increased fundings of ongoing construction projects for commercial and residential properties.
At December 31, 2024, income-producing commercial real estate loans secured by office properties other than owner-occupied properties were 10.9% of the total loan portfolio, up from 10.8% at the prior quarter-end.
Total deposits at quarter-end were $9.1 billion, up $590.2 million, or 6.9%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-bearing transaction and savings and money market accounts. Period end deposits have increased $323.0 million when compared to prior year comparable period end of December 31, 2023. Other short-term borrowings were $0.5 billion at December 31, 2024, down 60.5% from the prior quarter-end as BTFP borrowings were paid off with increased cash from deposits.
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses was 1.44% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.40% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 3.81% at quarter-end; as compared to 4.55% at the prior quarter-end. Net charge-offs were $9.5 million for the quarter compared to $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets were $211.5 million at December 31, 2024.
NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.90% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.22% at the prior quarter-end. At December 31, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.7 million. The increase in NPAs was predominantly associated with the previously mentioned $74.9 million commercial real estate office loan moving to non-accrual. Loans 30-89 days past due were $26.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $56.3 million at the prior quarter-end.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at December 31, 2024, up 0.1% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $0.6 million was due to an increase in retained earnings offset by decreased valuations of available-for-sale securities. Book value per share and Tangible book value per share 3 was $40.60 and $40.59, down 0.02% from the prior quarter-end.
Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC.
About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.
| Eagle Bancorp, Inc .
| Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
| (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| December 31,
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest and fees on loans
| $
| 132,943
|
|
| $
| 139,836
|
|
| $
| 135,964
|
| Interest and dividends on investment securities
| $
| 12,307
|
|
| $
| 12,578
|
|
|
| 13,142
|
| Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments
| $
| 23,045
|
|
| $
| 21,296
|
|
|
| 18,230
|
| Interest on federal funds sold
|
| 122
|
|
|
| 103
|
|
|
| 85
|
| Total interest income
| $
| 168,417
|
|
|
| 173,813
|
|
|
| 167,421
|
| Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest on deposits
| $
| 83,002
|
|
| $
| 81,190
|
|
|
| 78,239
|
| Interest on customer repurchase agreements
| $
| 294
|
|
| $
| 332
|
|
|
| 272
|
| Interest on other short-term borrowings
| $
| 9,530
|
|
| $
| 20,448
|
|
|
| 15,918
|
| Interest on long-term borrowings
| $
| 4,797
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
| Total interest expense
| $
| 97,623
|
|
| $
| 101,970
|
|
|
| 94,429
|
| Net Interest Income
|
| 70,794
|
|
|
| 71,843
|
|
|
| 72,992
|
| Provision for Credit Losses
| $
| 12,132
|
|
| $
| 10,094
|
|
|
| 14,490
|
| Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
|
| (1,598
| )
|
|
| (1,593
| )
|
|
| (594
| )
| Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
| 60,260
|
|
|
| 63,342
|
|
|
| 59,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
| Service charges on deposits
| $
| 1,744
|
|
| $
| 1,747
|
|
|
| 1,688
|
| Gain on sale of loans
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 20
|
|
|
| 23
|
| Net gain on sale of investment securities
| $
| 4
|
|
| $
| 3
|
|
|
| 3
|
| Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
| $
| 742
|
|
| $
| 731
|
|
|
| 687
|
| Other income
| $
| 1,577
|
|
|
| 4,450
|
|
|
| 493
|
| Total noninterest income
|
| 4,067
|
|
|
| 6,951
|
|
|
| 2,894
|
| Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
| Salaries and employee benefits
| $
| 22,597
|
|
| $
| 21,675
|
|
|
| 18,416
|
| Premises and equipment expenses
| $
| 2,635
|
|
| $
| 2,794
|
|
|
| 2,967
|
| Marketing and advertising
| $
| 1,340
|
|
| $
| 1,588
|
|
|
| 1,071
|
| Data processing
| $
| 3,870
|
|
| $
| 3,435
|
|
|
| 3,436
|
| Legal, accounting and professional fees
| $
| 641
|
|
| $
| 3,433
|
|
|
| 2,722
|
| FDIC insurance
| $
| 9,281
|
|
| $
| 7,399
|
|
|
| 4,444
|
| Other expenses
| $
| 4,168
|
|
|
| 3,290
|
|
|
| 4,042
|
| Total noninterest expense
|
| 44,532
|
|
|
| 43,614
|
|
|
| 37,098
|
| (Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense
|
| 19,795
|
|
|
| 26,679
|
|
|
| 24,892
|
| Income Tax Expense
| $
| 4,505
|
|
| $
| 4,864
|
|
|
| 4,667
|
| Net (Loss) Income
| $
| 15,290
|
|
| $
| 21,815
|
|
| $
| 20,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic
| $
| 0.51
|
|
| $
| 0.72
|
|
| $
| 0.68
|
| Diluted
| $
| 0.50
|
|
| $
| 0.72
|
|
| $
| 0.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
| Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
| (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| December 31,
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Assets
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and due from banks
| $
| 11,882
|
|
| $
| 16,383
|
|
| $
| 9,047
|
| Federal funds sold
|
| 2,581
|
|
|
| 9,610
|
|
|
| 3,740
|
| Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments
|
| 619,017
|
|
|
| 584,491
|
|
|
| 709,897
|
| Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,408,935, $1,550,038, and $1,668,316 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $22, $17, and $17, respectively)
|
| 1,267,404
|
|
|
| 1,433,006
|
|
|
| 1,506,388
|
| Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,306, $1,237, and $1,956 respectively (fair value of $820,381, $868,425, and $901,582 respectively)
|
| 938,647
|
|
|
| 961,925
|
|
|
| 1,015,737
|
| Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
| 51,763
|
|
|
| 37,728
|
|
|
| 25,748
|
| Loans
|
| 7,934,888
|
|
|
| 7,970,269
|
|
|
| 7,968,695
|
| Less: allowance for credit losses
|
| (114,390
| )
|
|
| (111,867
| )
|
|
| (85,940
| )
| Loans, net
|
| 7,820,498
|
|
|
| 7,858,402
|
|
|
| 7,882,755
|
| Premises and equipment, net
|
| 7,694
|
|
|
| 8,291
|
|
|
| 10,189
|
| Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
| 18,494
|
|
|
| 15,167
|
|
|
| 19,129
|
| Deferred income taxes
|
| 91,472
|
|
|
| 74,381
|
|
|
| 86,620
|
| Bank-owned life insurance
|
| 115,806
|
|
|
| 115,064
|
|
|
| 112,921
|
| Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
| 16
|
|
|
| 21
|
|
|
| 104,925
|
| Other real estate owned
|
| 2,743
|
|
|
| 2,743
|
|
|
| 1,108
|
| Other assets
|
| 181,491
|
|
|
| 167,840
|
|
|
| 176,334
|
| Total Assets
| $
| 11,129,508
|
|
| $
| 11,285,052
|
|
| $
| 11,664,538
|
| Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
| Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest-bearing demand
| $
| 1,544,403
|
|
| $
| 1,609,823
|
|
| $
| 2,279,081
|
| Interest-bearing transaction
|
| 1,211,791
|
|
|
| 903,300
|
|
|
| 997,448
|
| Savings and money market
|
| 3,599,221
|
|
|
| 3,316,819
|
|
|
| 3,314,043
|
| Time deposits
|
| 2,775,663
|
|
|
| 2,710,908
|
|
|
| 2,217,467
|
| Total deposits
|
| 9,131,078
|
|
|
| 8,540,850
|
|
|
| 8,808,039
|
| Customer repurchase agreements
|
| 33,157
|
|
|
| 32,040
|
|
|
| 30,587
|
| Other short-term borrowings
|
| 490,000
|
|
|
| 1,240,000
|
|
|
| 1,369,918
|
| Long-term borrowings
|
| 76,108
|
|
|
| 75,812
|
|
|
| -
|
| Operating lease liabilities
|
| 23,815
|
|
|
| 18,755
|
|
|
| 23,238
|
| Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
| 3,463
|
|
|
| 5,060
|
|
|
| 5,590
|
| Other liabilities
|
| 145,826
|
|
|
| 147,111
|
|
|
| 152,883
|
| Total Liabilities
|
| 9,903,447
|
|
|
| 10,059,628
|
|
|
| 10,390,255
|
| Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
| Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,202,003, 30,173,200, and 29,925,612 respectively
|
| 298
|
|
|
| 298
|
|
|
| 296
|
| Additional paid-in capital
|
| 384,932
|
|
|
| 382,284
|
|
|
| 374,888
|
| Retained earnings
|
| 982,304
|
|
|
| 967,019
|
|
|
| 1,061,456
|
| Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
| (141,473
| )
|
|
| (124,177
| )
|
|
| (162,357
| )
| Total Shareholders' Equity
|
| 1,226,061
|
|
|
| 1,225,424
|
|
|
| 1,274,283
|
| Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
| $
| 11,129,508
|
|
| $
| 11,285,052
|
|
| $
| 11,664,538
|
|
| Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| December 31,
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
| Amount
| %
|
| Amount
| %
|
| Amount
| %
| Loan Balances - Period End:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial
| $
| 1,183,341
| 15
| %
|
| $
| 1,154,349
| 14
| %
|
| $
| 1,473,766
| 18
| %
| PPP loans
|
| 287
| -
| %
|
|
| 348
| -
| %
|
|
| 528
| -
| %
| Income producing - commercial real estate
|
| 4,064,846
| 51
| %
|
|
| 4,155,120
| 52
| %
|
|
| 4,094,614
| 51
| %
| Owner occupied - commercial real estate
|
| 1,269,669
| 16
| %
|
|
| 1,276,240
| 16
| %
|
|
| 1,172,239
| 15
| %
| Real estate mortgage - residential
|
| 50,535
| 1
| %
|
|
| 57,223
| 1
| %
|
|
| 73,396
| 1
| %
| Construction - commercial and residential
|
| 1,210,763
| 15
| %
|
|
| 1,174,591
| 15
| %
|
|
| 969,766
| 12
| %
| Construction - C&I (owner occupied)
|
| 103,259
| 1
| %
|
|
| 100,662
| 1
| %
|
|
| 132,021
| 2
| %
| Home equity
|
| 51,130
| 1
| %
|
|
| 51,567
| 1
| %
|
|
| 51,964
| 1
| %
| Other consumer
|
| 1,058
| -
| %
|
|
| 169
| -
| %
|
|
| 401
| -
| %
| Total loans
| $
| 7,934,888
| 100
| %
|
| $
| 7,970,269
| 100
| %
|
| $
| 7,968,695
| 100
| %
|
| Three Months Ended or As Of
|
| December 31,
| September 30,
| December 31,
|
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
| Asset Quality:
|
|
|
|
|
| Nonperforming loans
| $
| 208,707
|
| $
| 134,387
|
| $
| 65,524
| Other real estate owned
|
| 2,743
|
|
| 2,743
|
|
| 1,108
| Nonperforming assets
| $
| 211,450
|
| $
| 137,130
|
| $
| 66,632
| Net charge-offs
| $
| 9,535
|
| $
| 5,303
|
| $
| 11,936
| Special mention
| $
| 244,807
|
| $
| 364,983
|
| $
| 204,971
| Substandard
| $
| 426,032
|
| $
| 391,301
|
| $
| 335,325
| Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
| Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
| (Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
| December 31, 2024
|
| September 30, 2024
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Interest
|
| Average
Yield/Rate
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Interest
|
| Average
Yield/Rate
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
| $
| 1,948,436
|
|
| $
| 23,045
|
| 4.71
| %
|
| $
| 1,577,464
|
|
| $
| 21,296
|
| 5.37
| %
| Loans held for sale (1)
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
| -
| %
|
|
| 4,936
|
|
|
| 1
|
| 0.08
| %
| Loans (1) (2)
|
| 7,971,907
|
|
|
| 132,943
|
| 6.63
| %
|
|
| 8,026,524
|
|
|
| 139,835
|
| 6.93
| %
| Investment securities available-for-sale (2)
|
| 1,417,958
|
|
|
| 7,142
|
| 2.00
| %
|
|
| 1,479,598
|
|
|
| 7,336
|
| 1.97
| %
| Investment securities held-to-maturity (2)
|
| 952,800
|
|
|
| 5,165
|
| 2.16
| %
|
|
| 974,366
|
|
|
| 5,242
|
| 2.14
| %
| Federal funds sold
|
| 12,839
|
|
|
| 122
|
| 3.78
| %
|
|
| 10,003
|
|
|
| 103
|
| 4.10
| %
| Total interest earning assets
|
| 12,303,940
|
|
|
| 168,417
|
| 5.45
| %
|
|
| 12,072,891
|
|
|
| 173,813
|
| 5.73
| %
| Total noninterest earning assets
|
| 386,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 397,006
|
|
|
|
|
| Less: allowance for credit losses
|
| (114,232
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (108,998
| )
|
|
|
|
| Total noninterest earning assets
|
| 271,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 288,008
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL ASSETS
| $
| 12,575,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 12,360,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-bearing transaction
| $
| 1,674,997
|
|
| $
| 13,048
|
| 3.10
| %
|
| $
| 1,656,676
|
|
| $
| 14,596
|
| 3.51
| %
| Savings and money market
|
| 3,648,502
|
|
|
| 35,262
|
| 3.84
| %
|
|
| 3,254,128
|
|
|
| 34,896
|
| 4.27
| %
| Time deposits
|
| 2,804,870
|
|
|
| 34,692
|
| 4.92
| %
|
|
| 2,517,944
|
|
|
| 31,698
|
| 5.01
| %
| Total interest bearing deposits
|
| 8,128,369
|
|
|
| 83,002
|
| 4.06
| %
|
|
| 7,428,748
|
|
|
| 81,190
|
| 4.35
| %
| Customer repurchase agreements
|
| 38,750
|
|
|
| 294
|
| 3.02
| %
|
|
| 38,045
|
|
|
| 332
|
| 3.47
| %
| Other short-term borrowings
|
| 1,003,587
|
|
|
| 12,296
|
| 4.87
| %
|
|
| 1,615,867
|
|
|
| 20,448
|
| 5.03
| %
| Long-term borrowings
|
| 75,939
|
|
|
| 2,031
|
| 10.64
| %
|
|
| 824
|
|
|
| -
|
| -
| %
| Total interest bearing liabilities
|
| 9,246,645
|
|
|
| 97,623
|
| 4.20
| %
|
|
| 9,083,484
|
|
|
| 101,970
|
| 4.47
| %
| Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest bearing demand
|
| 1,928,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,915,666
|
|
|
|
|
| Other liabilities
|
| 170,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 160,272
|
|
|
|
|
| Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|
| 2,098,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2,075,938
|
|
|
|
|
| Shareholders' equity
|
| 1,230,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,201,477
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
| $
| 12,575,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 12,360,899
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income
|
|
| $
| 70,794
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 71,843
|
|
| Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
| 1.25
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 1.26
| %
| Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
| 2.29
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 2.37
| %
| Cost of funds
|
|
|
|
| 3.48
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 3.69
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.3 million and $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
| Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
| Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
| (Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Interest
|
| Average
Yield/Rate
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Interest
|
| Average
Yield/Rate
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
| $
| 1,948,436
|
|
| $
| 23,045
|
| 4.71
| %
|
| $
| 1,340,972
|
|
| $
| 18,230
|
| 5.39
| %
| Loans(1) (2)
|
| 7,971,907
|
|
|
| 132,943
|
| 6.63
| %
|
|
| 7,963,074
|
|
|
| 135,964
|
| 6.77
| %
| Investment securities available-for-sale(2)
|
| 1,417,958
|
|
|
| 7,142
|
| 2.00
| %
|
|
| 1,498,132
|
|
|
| 7,611
|
| 2.02
| %
| Investment securities held-to-maturity(2)
|
| 952,800
|
|
|
| 5,165
|
| 2.16
| %
|
|
| 1,027,230
|
|
|
| 5,531
|
| 2.14
| %
| Federal funds sold
|
| 12,839
|
|
|
| 122
|
| 3.78
| %
|
|
| 8,314
|
|
|
| 85
|
| 4.06
| %
| Total interest earning assets
|
| 12,303,940
|
|
|
| 168,417
|
| 5.45
| %
|
|
| 11,837,722
|
|
|
| 167,421
|
| 5.61
| %
| Total noninterest earning assets
|
| 386,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 530,364
|
|
|
|
|
| Less: allowance for credit losses
|
| (114,232
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (84,783
| )
|
|
|
|
| Total noninterest earning assets
|
| 271,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 445,581
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL ASSETS
| $
| 12,575,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 12,283,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest-bearing transaction
| $
| 1,674,997
|
|
| $
| 13,048
|
| 3.10
| %
|
| $
| 1,843,617
|
|
| $
| 16,607
|
| 3.57
| %
| Savings and money market
|
| 3,648,502
|
|
|
| 35,262
|
| 3.84
| %
|
|
| 3,297,581
|
|
|
| 35,384
|
| 4.26
| %
| Time deposits
|
| 2,804,870
|
|
|
| 34,692
|
| 4.92
| %
|
|
| 2,164,038
|
|
|
| 26,248
|
| 4.81
| %
| Total interest bearing deposits
|
| 8,128,369
|
|
|
| 83,002
|
| 4.06
| %
|
|
| 7,305,236
|
|
|
| 78,239
|
| 4.25
| %
| Customer repurchase agreements
|
| 38,750
|
|
|
| 294
|
| 3.02
| %
|
|
| 31,290
|
|
|
| 272
|
| 3.45
| %
| Other short-term borrowings
|
| 1,003,587
|
|
|
| 12,296
|
| 4.87
| %
|
|
| 1,370,627
|
|
|
| 15,918
|
| 4.61
| %
| Long-term borrowings
|
| 75,939
|
|
|
| 2,031
|
| 10.64
| %
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
| -
| %
| Total interest bearing liabilities
|
| 9,246,645
|
|
|
| 97,623
|
| 4.20
| %
|
|
| 8,707,153
|
|
|
| 94,429
|
| 4.30
| %
| Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest bearing demand
|
| 1,928,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2,166,133
|
|
|
|
|
| Other liabilities
|
| 170,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 171,254
|
|
|
|
|
| Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|
| 2,098,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2,337,387
|
|
|
|
|
| Shareholders' equity
|
| 1,230,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,238,763
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
| $
| 12,575,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 12,283,303
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income
|
|
| $
| 70,794
|
|
|
|
|
| $
| 72,992
|
|
| Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
| 1.25
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 1.31
| %
| Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
| 2.29
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 2.45
| %
| Cost of funds
|
|
|
|
| 3.48
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| 3.45
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.3 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
| Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
| Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
| (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
| Three Months Ended
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
| Income Statements:
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Total interest income
| $
| 168,417
|
|
| $
| 173,813
|
|
| $
| 169,731
|
|
| $
| 175,602
|
|
| $
| 167,421
|
|
| $
| 161,149
|
|
| $
| 156,510
|
|
| $
| 140,247
|
| Total interest expense
|
| 97,623
|
|
|
| 101,970
|
|
|
| 98,378
|
|
|
| 100,904
|
|
|
| 94,429
|
|
|
| 90,430
|
|
|
| 84,699
|
|
|
| 65,223
|
| Net interest income
|
| 70,794
|
|
|
| 71,843
|
|
|
| 71,353
|
|
|
| 74,698
|
|
|
| 72,992
|
|
|
| 70,719
|
|
|
| 71,811
|
|
|
| 75,024
|
| Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|
| 12,132
|
|
|
| 10,094
|
|
|
| 8,959
|
|
|
| 35,175
|
|
|
| 14,490
|
|
|
| 5,644
|
|
|
| 5,238
|
|
|
| 6,164
|
| Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
|
| (1,598
| )
|
|
| (1,593
| )
|
|
| 608
|
|
|
| 456
|
|
|
| (594
| )
|
|
| (839
| )
|
|
| 318
|
|
|
| 848
|
| Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
| 60,260
|
|
|
| 63,342
|
|
|
| 61,786
|
|
|
| 39,067
|
|
|
| 59,096
|
|
|
| 65,914
|
|
|
| 66,255
|
|
|
| 68,012
|
| Noninterest income before investment gain
|
| 4,063
|
|
|
| 6,948
|
|
|
| 5,329
|
|
|
| 3,585
|
|
|
| 2,891
|
|
|
| 6,342
|
|
|
| 8,593
|
|
|
| 3,721
|
| Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
|
| 4
|
|
|
| 3
|
|
|
| 3
|
|
|
| 4
|
|
|
| 3
|
|
|
| 5
|
|
|
| 2
|
|
|
| (21
| )
| Total noninterest income
|
| 4,067
|
|
|
| 6,951
|
|
|
| 5,332
|
|
|
| 3,589
|
|
|
| 2,894
|
|
|
| 6,347
|
|
|
| 8,595
|
|
|
| 3,700
|
| Salaries and employee benefits
|
| 22,597
|
|
|
| 21,675
|
|
|
| 21,770
|
|
|
| 21,726
|
|
|
| 18,416
|
|
|
| 21,549
|
|
|
| 21,957
|
|
|
| 24,174
|
| Premises and equipment expenses
|
| 2,635
|
|
|
| 2,794
|
|
|
| 2,894
|
|
|
| 3,059
|
|
|
| 2,967
|
|
|
| 3,095
|
|
|
| 3,227
|
|
|
| 3,317
|
| Marketing and advertising
|
| 1,340
|
|
|
| 1,588
|
|
|
| 1,662
|
|
|
| 859
|
|
|
| 1,071
|
|
|
| 768
|
|
|
| 884
|
|
|
| 636
|
| Goodwill impairment
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 104,168
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
| Other expenses
|
| 17,960
|
|
|
| 17,557
|
|
|
| 15,997
|
|
|
| 14,353
|
|
|
| 14,644
|
|
|
| 12,221
|
|
|
| 11,910
|
|
|
| 12,457
|
| Total noninterest expense
|
| 44,532
|
|
|
| 43,614
|
|
|
| 146,491
|
|
|
| 39,997
|
|
|
| 37,098
|
|
|
| 37,633
|
|
|
| 37,978
|
|
|
| 40,584
|
| (Loss) income before income tax expense
|
| 19,795
|
|
|
| 26,679
|
|
|
| (79,373
| )
|
|
| 2,659
|
|
|
| 24,892
|
|
|
| 34,628
|
|
|
| 36,872
|
|
|
| 31,128
|
| Income tax expense
|
| 4,505
|
|
|
| 4,864
|
|
|
| 4,429
|
|
|
| 2,997
|
|
|
| 4,667
|
|
|
| 7,245
|
|
|
| 8,180
|
|
|
| 6,894
|
| Net (loss) income
| $
| 15,290
|
|
| $
| 21,815
|
|
| $
| (83,802
| )
|
| $
| (338
| )
|
| $
| 20,225
|
|
| $
| 27,383
|
|
| $
| 28,692
|
|
| $
| 24,234
|
| Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic
| $
| 0.51
|
|
| $
| 0.72
|
|
| $
| (2.78
| )
|
| $
| (0.01
| )
|
| $
| 0.68
|
|
| $
| 0.91
|
|
| $
| 0.94
|
|
| $
| 0.78
|
| (Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted
| $
| 0.50
|
|
| $
| 0.72
|
|
| $
| (2.78
| )
|
| $
| (0.01
| )
|
| $
| 0.67
|
|
| $
| 0.91
|
|
| $
| 0.94
|
|
| $
| 0.78
|
| Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|
| 30,199,433
|
|
|
| 30,173,852
|
|
|
| 30,185,609
|
|
|
| 30,068,173
|
|
|
| 29,925,557
|
|
|
| 29,910,218
|
|
|
| 30,454,766
|
|
|
| 31,109,267
|
| Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
| 30,321,644
|
|
|
| 30,241,699
|
|
|
| 30,185,609
|
|
|
| 30,068,173
|
|
|
| 29,966,962
|
|
|
| 29,944,692
|
|
|
| 30,505,468
|
|
|
| 31,180,346
|
| Actual shares outstanding at period end
|
| 30,202,003
|
|
|
| 30,173,200
|
|
|
| 30,180,482
|
|
|
| 30,185,732
|
|
|
| 29,925,612
|
|
|
| 29,917,982
|
|
|
| 29,912,082
|
|
|
| 31,111,647
|
| Book value per common share at period end
| $
| 40.60
|
|
| $
| 40.61
|
|
| $
| 38.75
|
|
| $
| 41.72
|
|
| $
| 42.58
|
|
| $
| 40.64
|
|
| $
| 40.78
|
|
| $
| 39.92
|
| Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)
| $
| 40.59
|
|
| $
| 40.61
|
|
| $
| 38.74
|
|
| $
| 38.26
|
|
| $
| 39.08
|
|
| $
| 37.12
|
|
| $
| 37.29
|
|
| $
| 36.57
|
| Dividend per common share(2)
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 0.17
|
|
| $
| 0.45
|
|
| $
| 0.45
|
|
| $
| 0.45
|
|
| $
| 0.45
|
|
| $
| 0.45
|
|
| $
| 0.45
|
| Performance Ratios (annualized):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Return on average assets
|
| 0.48
| %
|
|
| 0.70
| %
|
| (2.73
| )%
|
| (0.01
| )%
|
|
| 0.65
| %
|
|
| 0.91
| %
|
|
| 0.96
| %
|
|
| 0.86
| %
| Return on average common equity
|
| 4.94
| %
|
|
| 7.22
| %
|
| (26.67
| )%
|
| (0.11
| )%
|
|
| 6.48
| %
|
|
| 8.80
| %
|
|
| 9.24
| %
|
|
| 7.92
| %
| Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|
| 4.94
| %
|
|
| 7.22
| %
|
| (28.96
| )%
|
| (0.11
| )%
|
|
| 7.08
| %
|
|
| 9.61
| %
|
|
| 10.08
| %
|
|
| 8.65
| %
| Net interest margin
|
| 2.29
| %
|
|
| 2.37
| %
|
|
| 2.40
| %
|
|
| 2.43
| %
|
|
| 2.45
| %
|
|
| 2.43
| %
|
|
| 2.49
| %
|
|
| 2.77
| %
| Efficiency ratio (1)(3)
|
| 59.50
| %
|
|
| 55.40
| %
|
|
| 191.00
| %
|
|
| 51.10
| %
|
|
| 48.90
| %
|
|
| 48.83
| %
|
|
| 47.20
| %
|
|
| 51.60
| %
| Other Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Allowance for credit losses to total loans (4)
|
| 1.44
| %
|
|
| 1.40
| %
|
|
| 1.33
| %
|
|
| 1.25
| %
|
|
| 1.08
| %
|
|
| 1.05
| %
|
|
| 1.00
| %
|
|
| 1.01
| %
| Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans
|
| 54.81
| %
|
|
| 83.25
| %
|
|
| 110.06
| %
|
|
| 108.76
| %
|
|
| 131.16
| %
|
|
| 118.78
| %
|
|
| 267.50
| %
|
|
| 1,160.00
| %
| Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
| 1.90
| %
|
|
| 1.22
| %
|
|
| 0.88
| %
|
|
| 0.79
| %
|
|
| 0.57
| %
|
|
| 0.64
| %
|
|
| 0.28
| %
|
|
| 0.08
| %
| Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans (4)
|
| 0.48
| %
|
|
| 0.26
| %
|
|
| 0.11
| %
|
|
| 1.07
| %
|
|
| 0.60
| %
|
|
| 0.02
| %
|
|
| 0.29
| %
|
|
| 0.05
| %
| Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|
| 10.74
| %
|
|
| 10.77
| %
|
|
| 10.58
| %
|
|
| 10.26
| %
|
|
| 10.73
| %
|
|
| 10.96
| %
|
|
| 10.84
| %
|
|
| 11.42
| %
| Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
| 15.86
| %
|
|
| 15.51
| %
|
|
| 15.07
| %
|
|
| 14.87
| %
|
|
| 14.79
| %
|
|
| 14.54
| %
|
|
| 14.51
| %
|
|
| 14.74
| %
| Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
| 14.63
| %
|
|
| 14.30
| %
|
|
| 13.92
| %
|
|
| 13.80
| %
|
|
| 13.90
| %
|
|
| 13.68
| %
|
|
| 13.55
| %
|
|
| 13.75
| %
| Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|
| 11.02
| %
|
|
| 10.86
| %
|
|
| 10.35
| %
|
|
| 10.03
| %
|
|
| 10.12
| %
|
|
| 10.04
| %
|
|
| 10.21
| %
|
|
| 10.36
| %
| Average Balances (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
| $
| 12,575,722
|
|
| $
| 12,360,899
|
|
| $
| 12,361,500
|
|
| $
| 12,784,470
|
|
| $
| 12,283,303
|
|
| $
| 11,942,905
|
|
| $
| 11,960,111
|
|
| $
| 11,426,056
|
| Total earning assets
| $
| 12,303,940
|
|
| $
| 12,072,891
|
|
| $
| 11,953,446
|
|
| $
| 12,365,497
|
|
| $
| 11,837,722
|
|
| $
| 11,532,186
|
|
| $
| 11,546,050
|
|
| $
| 11,004,817
|
| Total loans (3)
| $
| 7,971,907
|
|
| $
| 8,026,524
|
|
| $
| 8,003,206
|
|
| $
| 7,988,941
|
|
| $
| 7,963,074
|
|
| $
| 7,795,144
|
|
| $
| 7,790,555
|
|
| $
| 7,712,023
|
| Total deposits
| $
| 10,056,463
|
|
| $
| 9,344,414
|
|
| $
| 9,225,266
|
|
| $
| 9,501,661
|
|
| $
| 9,471,369
|
|
| $
| 8,946,641
|
|
| $
| 8,514,938
|
|
| $
| 8,734,125
|
| Total borrowings
| $
| 1,118,276
|
|
| $
| 1,654,736
|
|
| $
| 1,721,283
|
|
| $
| 1,832,947
|
|
| $
| 1,401,917
|
|
| $
| 1,646,179
|
|
| $
| 2,102,507
|
|
| $
| 1,359,463
|
| Total shareholders' equity
| $
| 1,230,573
|
|
| $
| 1,201,477
|
|
| $
| 1,263,627
|
|
| $
| 1,289,656
|
|
| $
| 1,238,763
|
|
| $
| 1,235,162
|
|
| $
| 1,245,647
|
|
| $
| 1,240,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2) As previously announced, the Company altered the timing of quarterly dividend announcement to better align with its earnings releases. Therefore, no dividends were accrued for Q4 2024 as the announcement date is January 22, 2025.
(3) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4) Excludes loans held for sale.
| GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
| (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| December 31,
| September 30,
| December 31,
|
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
|
| Tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
| Common shareholders' equity
| $
| 1,226,061
|
|
| $
| 1,225,424
|
|
| $
| 1,274,283
|
| Less: Intangible assets
|
| (16
| )
|
|
| (21
| )
|
|
| (104,925
| )
| Tangible common equity
| $
| 1,226,045
|
|
| $
| 1,225,403
|
|
| $
| 1,169,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible common equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
| $
| 11,129,508
|
|
| $
| 11,285,052
|
|
| $
| 11,664,538
|
| Less: Intangible assets
|
| (16
| )
|
|
| (21
| )
|
|
| (104,925
| )
| Tangible assets
| $
| 11,129,492
|
|
| $
| 11,285,031
|
|
| $
| 11,559,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible common equity ratio
|
| 11.02
| %
|
|
| 10.86
| %
|
|
| 10.12
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Per share calculations
|
|
|
|
|
| Book value per common share
|
| 40.60
|
|
|
| 40.61
|
|
|
| 42.58
|
| Less: Intangible book value per common share
| $
| (0.01
| )
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| (3.50
| )
| Tangible book value per common share
| $
| 40.59
|
|
| $
| 40.61
|
|
| $
| 39.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shares outstanding at period end
|
| 30,202,003
|
|
|
| 30,173,200
|
|
|
| 29,925,612
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
|
| December 31,
| September 30,
| December 31,
|
|
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2023
|
| Average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Average common shareholders' equity
|
| $
| 1,230,573
|
|
| $
| 1,201,477
|
|
| $
| 1,238,763
|
| Less: Average intangible assets
|
|
| (19
| )
|
|
| (24
| )
|
|
| (105,032
| )
| Average tangible common equity
|
| $
| 1,230,554
|
|
| $
| 1,201,453
|
|
| $
| 1,133,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net (loss) income
|
| $
| 15,290
|
|
| $
| 21,815
|
|
| $
| 20,225
|
| Return on average tangible common equity
|
|
| 4.94
| %
|
|
| 7.22
| %
|
|
| 7.08
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income
|
| $
| 70,794
|
|
| $
| 71,843
|
|
| $
| 72,992
|
| Noninterest income
|
|
| 4,067
|
|
|
| 6,951
|
|
|
| 2,894
|
| Operating revenue
|
| $
| 74,861
|
|
| $
| 78,794
|
|
| $
| 75,886
|
| Noninterest expense
|
| $
| 44,532
|
|
| $
| 43,614
|
|
| $
| 37,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Efficiency ratio
|
|
| 59.49
| %
|
|
| 55.35
| %
|
|
| 48.89
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Pre-provision net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income
|
| $
| 70,794
|
|
| $
| 71,843
|
|
| $
| 72,992
|
| Noninterest income
|
|
| 4,067
|
|
|
| 6,951
|
|
|
| 2,894
|
| Less: Noninterest expense
|
|
| (44,532
| )
|
|
| (43,614
| )
|
|
| (37,098
| )
| Pre-provision net revenue
|
| $
| 30,329
|
|
| $
| 35,180
|
|
| $
| 38,788
|
Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. Further related to other measures, tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.
Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
2 Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
