Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results And Successful Execution Of Several Key Strategic Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the“Company”), the parent company of Horizon bank (the“Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.
“We are very pleased with Horizon's fourth quarter results, which displayed a significantly more profitable core business model and the successful completion of several major initiatives aimed at continuing this positive trajectory throughout 2025. During the quarter, the team exited lower-yielding securities at a favorable time, and capitalized on the opportunity to redeploy this liquidity into higher yielding loans and to exit higher-cost funding. These actions, combined with an impressive 22.4% annualized growth rate in commercial loans, increased the margin by 31 basis points from the third quarter. Additionally, the team completed its previously communicated fourth quarter initiatives aimed at restructuring its expense base to create greater efficiency in 2025”, President and CEO, Thomas Prame said.“The core franchise continues to have strong momentum, and we are positioned well to create greater returns for our shareholders in 2025.”
Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $10.9 million, or a loss of $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.41, for the third quarter of 2024 and compared to a net loss of $25.2 million, or a loss of $0.58 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was negatively impacted by the $39.1 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities, and expenses directly related to the previously announced strategic initiatives. Partially offsetting these items was the reversal of the $5.1 million tax valuation allowance, which served to reduce the Company's tax liability in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was negatively impacted by the $31.6 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities, tax expense of $8.6 million related to the termination of BOLI policies and the establishment of the tax valuation allowance.
Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $35.4 million or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.0 million, or $0.64, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Net interest income increased for the fifth consecutive quarter to $53.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $46.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, also expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter, to 2.97% compared with 2.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
As previously disclosed, the Company completed the repositioning of $332.2 million of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter. While the sale resulted in a pre-tax loss of $39.1 million, the Company redeployed the proceeds received into higher-yielding loans and continued to manage down higher cost funding sources.
Total loans were $4.91 billion at December 31, 2024, up $108.6 million from September 30, 2024 balances. Consistent with the Company's stated growth strategy, the commercial portfolio showed continued organic growth momentum during the quarter, which was offset with planned run-off of lower-yielding indirect auto loans in the consumer loan portfolio. Loans held for sale (“HFS”) increased $65.5 million as a result of the Company's transfer of its mortgage warehouse loan balances of $64.8 million at December 31, 2024.
Total deposits declined by $126.4 million during the quarter, to $5.60 billion at period end, with the majority of the decline in time deposits, which declined by $131.5 million. The Company's non-maturity deposit base continued to display strength, growing for the third consecutive quarter, including another quarter of relatively stable non-interest bearing deposit balances and growth in core relationship consumer and commercial portfolios.
Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.05% of average loans during the fourth quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets of 0.35% remains well within expected ranges, with no material change from the prior quarter. Provision for loan losses of $1.2 million reflects increased provision for unfunded commitments and net growth in commercial loans held for investment ("HFI"), partially offset by the elimination of the reserve associated with mortgage warehouse and the reduction of reserve related to the planned runoff of indirect auto in the current quarter, when compared with the prior quarter.
Continued the process for the sale of the mortgage warehouse division during the quarter. Sold the business for a gain, effective January 17th, which will be recognized in Q1 2025 results.
________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
|
| Financial Highlights
| (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)
|
| Three Months Ended
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Income statement:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income
| $
| 53,127
|
|
| $
| 46,910
|
|
| $
| 45,279
|
|
| $
| 43,288
|
|
| $
| 42,257
|
| Credit loss expense
|
| 1,171
|
|
|
| 1,044
|
|
|
| 2,369
|
|
|
| 805
|
|
|
| 1,274
|
| Non-interest (loss) income
|
| (28,954
| )
|
|
| 11,511
|
|
|
| 10,485
|
|
|
| 9,929
|
|
|
| (20,449
| )
| Non-interest expense
|
| 44,935
|
|
|
| 39,272
|
|
|
| 37,522
|
|
|
| 37,107
|
|
|
| 39,330
|
| Income tax (benefit) expense
|
| (11,051
| )
|
|
| (75
| )
|
|
| 1,733
|
|
|
| 1,314
|
|
|
| 6,419
|
| Net (loss) income
| $
| (10,882
| )
|
| $
| 18,180
|
|
| $
| 14,140
|
|
| $
| 13,991
|
|
| $
| (25,215
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Basic (loss) earnings per share
| $
| (0.25
| )
|
| $
| 0.42
|
|
| $
| 0.32
|
|
| $
| 0.32
|
|
| $
| (0.58
| )
| Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|
| (0.25
| )
|
|
| 0.41
|
|
|
| 0.32
|
|
|
| 0.32
|
|
|
| (0.58
| )
| Cash dividends declared per common share
|
| 0.16
|
|
|
| 0.16
|
|
|
| 0.16
|
|
|
| 0.16
|
|
|
| 0.16
|
| Book value per common share
|
| 17.46
|
|
|
| 17.27
|
|
|
| 16.62
|
|
|
| 16.49
|
|
|
| 16.47
|
| Market value - High
|
| 18.76
|
|
|
| 16.57
|
|
|
| 12.74
|
|
|
| 14.44
|
|
|
| 14.65
|
| Market value - Low
|
| 14.57
|
|
|
| 11.89
|
|
|
| 11.29
|
|
|
| 11.75
|
|
|
| 9.33
|
| Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
|
| 43,721,211
|
|
|
| 43,712,059
|
|
|
| 43,712,059
|
|
|
| 43,663,610
|
|
|
| 43,649,585
|
| Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|
| 43,721,211
|
|
|
| 44,112,321
|
|
|
| 43,987,187
|
|
|
| 43,874,036
|
|
|
| 43,649,585
|
| Common shares outstanding (end of period)
|
| 43,722,086
|
|
|
| 43,712,059
|
|
|
| 43,712,059
|
|
|
| 43,726,380
|
|
|
| 43,652,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Key ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Return on average assets
| (0.55
| )%
|
|
| 0.92
| %
|
|
| 0.73
| %
|
|
| 0.72
| %
|
| (1.27
| )%
| Return on average stockholders' equity
|
| (5.73
| )
|
|
| 9.80
|
|
|
| 7.83
|
|
|
| 7.76
|
|
|
| (14.23
| )
| Total equity to total assets
|
| 9.79
|
|
|
| 9.52
|
|
|
| 9.18
|
|
|
| 9.18
|
|
|
| 9.06
|
| Total loans to deposit ratio
|
| 87.75
|
|
|
| 83.92
|
|
|
| 85.70
|
|
|
| 82.78
|
|
|
| 78.01
|
| Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans
|
| 1.07
|
|
|
| 1.10
|
|
|
| 1.08
|
|
|
| 1.09
|
|
|
| 1.13
|
| Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1)
|
| 0.05
|
|
|
| 0.03
|
|
|
| 0.05
|
|
|
| 0.04
|
|
|
| 0.07
|
| Efficiency ratio
|
| 185.89
|
|
|
| 67.22
|
|
|
| 67.29
|
|
|
| 69.73
|
|
|
| 180.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Key metrics (Non-GAAP) (2) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net FTE interest margin
|
| 2.97
| %
|
|
| 2.66
| %
|
|
| 2.64
| %
|
|
| 2.50
| %
|
|
| 2.42
| %
| Return on average tangible common equity
|
| (7.35
| )
|
|
| 12.65
|
|
|
| 10.18
|
|
|
| 10.11
|
|
|
| (18.76
| )
| Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
| 7.83
|
|
|
| 7.58
|
|
|
| 7.22
|
|
|
| 7.20
|
|
|
| 7.08
|
| Tangible book value per common share
| $
| 13.68
|
|
| $
| 13.46
|
|
| $
| 12.80
|
|
| $
| 12.65
|
|
| $
| 12.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (1) Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
| (2) Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Inc ome Statement Highli ghts
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $46.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin, while average interest earning assets increased by $65.9 million, or 0.9% from the prior quarter. Horizon's net FTE interest margin1 was 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.66% for the third quarter of 2024, attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward lower-cost deposit balances, in addition to disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. The fourth quarter net FTE interest margin did benefit by approximately five basis points related to interest recoveries on specific commercial loans.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2024, and $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024 when compared with the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increased provision for unfunded commitments and net growth in commercial loans, partially offset by the elimination of the reserve associated with mortgage warehouse balances moved to HFS and the reduction of reserve related to the planned runoff of indirect auto in the current quarter, when compared with the prior quarter.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.03% of average loans outstanding for the third quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.8 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Company's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.07% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2024 and 1.13% at December 31, 2023.
Non-Interest Income
| For the Quarter Ended
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
| (Dollars in Thousands)
| 2024
|
|
| 2024
|
|
| 2024
|
|
| 2024
|
|
| 2023
|
| Non-interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Service charges on deposit accounts
| 3,276
|
|
| 3,320
|
|
| 3,130
|
|
| 3,214
|
|
| 3,092
|
| Wire transfer fees
| 124
|
|
| 123
|
|
| 113
|
|
| 101
|
|
| 103
|
| Interchange fees
| 3,353
|
|
| 3,511
|
|
| 3,826
|
|
| 3,109
|
|
| 3,224
|
| Fiduciary activities
| 1,313
|
|
| 1,394
|
|
| 1,372
|
|
| 1,315
|
|
| 1,352
|
| Loss on sale of investment securities
| (39,140
| )
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| (31,572
| )
| Gain on sale of mortgage loans
| 1,071
|
|
| 1,622
|
|
| 896
|
|
| 626
|
|
| 951
|
| Mortgage servicing income net of impairment
| 376
|
|
| 412
|
|
| 450
|
|
| 439
|
|
| 724
|
| Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance
| 335
|
|
| 349
|
|
| 318
|
|
| 298
|
|
| 658
|
| Other income
| 338
|
|
| 780
|
|
| 380
|
|
| 827
|
|
| 1,019
|
| Total non-interest (loss) income
| (28,954
| )
|
| 11,511
|
|
| 10,485
|
|
| 9,929
|
|
| (20,449
| )
Total non-interest loss was $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to non-interest income of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, the Company completed the repositioning of $332.2 million of available-for-sale securities during the quarter resulting in a pre-tax loss on sale of investment securities of $39.1 million.
Non-Interest Expense
| For the Quarter Ended
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
| (Dollars in Thousands)
| 2024
|
|
| 2024
|
|
| 2024
|
|
| 2024
|
|
| 2023
|
| Non-interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Salaries and employee benefits
| 25,564
|
|
| 21,829
|
|
| 20,583
|
|
| 20,268
|
|
| 21,877
|
| Net occupancy expenses
| 3,431
|
|
| 3,207
|
|
| 3,192
|
|
| 3,546
|
|
| 3,260
|
| Data processing
| 2,841
|
|
| 2,977
|
|
| 2,579
|
|
| 2,464
|
|
| 2,942
|
| Professional fees
| 736
|
|
| 676
|
|
| 714
|
|
| 607
|
|
| 772
|
| Outside services and consultants
| 4,470
|
|
| 3,677
|
|
| 3,058
|
|
| 3,359
|
|
| 2,394
|
| Loan expense
| 1,285
|
|
| 1,034
|
|
| 1,038
|
|
| 719
|
|
| 1,345
|
| FDIC insurance expense
| 1,193
|
|
| 1,204
|
|
| 1,315
|
|
| 1,320
|
|
| 1,200
|
| Core deposit intangible amortization
| 843
|
|
| 844
|
|
| 844
|
|
| 872
|
|
| 903
|
| Other losses
| 371
|
|
| 297
|
|
| 515
|
|
| 16
|
|
| 508
|
| Other expense
| 4,201
|
|
| 3,527
|
|
| 3,684
|
|
| 3,936
|
|
| 4,129
|
| Total non-interest expense
| 44,935
|
|
| 39,272
|
|
| 37,522
|
|
| 37,107
|
|
| 39,330
|
Total non-interest expense was $44.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $39.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a $3.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, which is mainly attributable to the acceleration of stock compensation expense and the expenses related to the termination of a legacy benefits program, in addition to increased incentive compensation accruals and higher medical benefit claims expense. Outside services and consultants expense increased by $793 thousand related to direct expenses for strategic initiatives executed in the fourth quarter and additional expense accruals.
Income Taxes
Horizon recorded a net tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2024, which is reflective of the reduction to full-year pre-tax income, attributable to the realized securities loss, and the reversal of the $5.1 million tax valuation allowance.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets decreased by $126.3 million, or 1.6%, to $7.80 billion as of December 31, 2024, from $7.93 billion as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to proceeds from the sale of investment securities being partially utilized to pay down higher-cost time deposits, as the remaining proceeds from the sale were either reinvested in commercial loans or held in interest-bearing cash accounts.
Total investment securities decreased by $328.2 million, or 13.5%, to $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, from $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2024. As previously disclosed, the Company sold $332.2 million in book value of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter at a loss of $39.1 million. There were no purchases of investment securities during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Total loans were $4.91 billion at December 31, 2024, up $108.6 million from September 30, 2024 balances. Consistent with the Company's stated growth strategy, the commercial portfolio showed continued organic growth momentum during the quarter, which was offset with planned run-off of lower-yielding indirect auto loans in the consumer loan portfolio. Loans held for sale (“HFS”) increased $65.5 million as a result of the Company's transfer of its mortgage warehouse loan balances of $64.8 million at December 31, 2024.
Total deposits decreased by $126.4 million, or 2.2%, to $5.6 billion as of December 31, 2024 when compared to balances as of September 30, 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were relatively unchanged during the quarter, while savings and money market accounts grew by $25.9 million, or 0.8%. Time deposits declined by $131.5 million, or 10.8%, as the Company elected to use certain proceeds from the sale of investment securities to reduce higher-cost balances.
Total borrowings remained essentially unchanged during the quarter, at $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, while balances subject to repurchase agreements declined by $32.5 million, to $89.9 million.
________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Capital
The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company's preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended December 31, 2024:
| For the Quarter Ended
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
|
| 2024*
|
| 2024
|
| 2024
|
| 2024**
| Consolidated Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
| 13.84
| %
|
| 13.45
| %
|
| 13.41
| %
|
| 13.75
| %
| Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
| 11.96
| %
|
| 11.63
| %
|
| 11.59
| %
|
| 11.89
| %
| Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
| 10.96
| %
|
| 10.68
| %
|
| 10.63
| %
|
| 10.89
| %
| Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|
| 8.87
| %
|
| 9.02
| %
|
| 9.02
| %
|
| 8.91
| %
| *Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change
|
|
| ** Prior period was previously revised (see disclosure in Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2024)
|
|
As of December 31, 2024, the ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets is 9.79%. Book value per common share was $17.46, increasing $0.19 during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Tangible common equity1 totaled $598.1 million at December 31, 2024, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.83% at December 31, 2024, up from 7.58% at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $13.68, increasing $0.22 during the fourth quarter of 2024 behind the growth in retained earnings, excluding the securities loss that was previously in accumulated other comprehensive income, the recovery of the tax valuation allowance and a credit to additional paid-in capital from the closing out of the previously noted legacy benefits program.
Credit Quality
As of December 31, 2024, total non-accrual loans increased by $2.2 million, or 9%, from September 30, 2024, to 0.53% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $1.8 million, or 7%, to $27.4 million, compared to $25.6 million as of September 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.35% compared to 0.32% as of September 30, 2024.
As of December 31, 2024, net charge-offs increased by $243 thousand to $621 thousand, compared to $378 thousand as of September 30, 2024 and remain just 0.05% annualized of average loans.
________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Earnings Conference Call
As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter financial results and operating performance.
Participants may access the live conference call on January 23, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the“Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.
A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through February 1, 2025. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 9847279.
About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.8 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders' equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively,“Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon's assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; macroeconomic conditions and their impact on Horizon and its customers; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon's reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
|
|
|
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
| (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|
| Three Months Ended
|
| Year Ended
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| December 31,
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans receivable
| $
| 76,747
|
|
| $
| 75,488
|
|
| $
| 71,880
|
|
| $
| 66,954
|
|
| $
| 65,583
|
|
| $
| 291,069
|
|
| $
| 244,544
|
| Investment securities - taxable
|
| 6,814
|
|
|
| 8,133
|
|
|
| 7,986
|
|
|
| 7,362
|
|
|
| 8,157
|
|
|
| 30,295
|
|
|
| 34,410
|
| Investment securities - tax-exempt
|
| 6,301
|
|
|
| 6,310
|
|
|
| 6,377
|
|
|
| 6,451
|
|
|
| 6,767
|
|
|
| 25,439
|
|
|
| 28,384
|
| Other
|
| 3,488
|
|
|
| 957
|
|
|
| 738
|
|
|
| 4,497
|
|
|
| 3,007
|
|
|
| 9,680
|
|
|
| 4,967
|
| Total interest income
|
| 93,350
|
|
|
| 90,888
|
|
|
| 86,981
|
|
|
| 85,264
|
|
|
| 83,514
|
|
|
| 356,483
|
|
|
| 312,305
|
| Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits
|
| 27,818
|
|
|
| 30,787
|
|
|
| 28,447
|
|
|
| 27,990
|
|
|
| 27,376
|
|
|
| 115,042
|
|
|
| 85,857
|
| Borrowed funds
|
| 10,656
|
|
|
| 11,131
|
|
|
| 11,213
|
|
|
| 11,930
|
|
|
| 11,765
|
|
|
| 44,930
|
|
|
| 42,478
|
| Subordinated notes
|
| 829
|
|
|
| 830
|
|
|
| 829
|
|
|
| 831
|
|
|
| 870
|
|
|
| 3,319
|
|
|
| 3,511
|
| Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|
| 920
|
|
|
| 1,230
|
|
|
| 1,213
|
|
|
| 1,225
|
|
|
| 1,246
|
|
|
| 4,588
|
|
|
| 4,715
|
| Total interest expense
|
| 40,223
|
|
|
| 43,978
|
|
|
| 41,702
|
|
|
| 41,976
|
|
|
| 41,257
|
|
|
| 167,879
|
|
|
| 136,561
|
| Net Interest Income
|
| 53,127
|
|
|
| 46,910
|
|
|
| 45,279
|
|
|
| 43,288
|
|
|
| 42,257
|
|
|
| 188,604
|
|
|
| 175,744
|
| Provision for loan losses
|
| 1,171
|
|
|
| 1,044
|
|
|
| 2,369
|
|
|
| 805
|
|
|
| 1,274
|
|
|
| 5,389
|
|
|
| 2,459
|
| Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|
| 51,956
|
|
|
| 45,866
|
|
|
| 42,910
|
|
|
| 42,483
|
|
|
| 40,983
|
|
|
| 183,215
|
|
|
| 173,285
|
| Non-interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Service charges on deposit accounts
|
| 3,276
|
|
|
| 3,320
|
|
|
| 3,130
|
|
|
| 3,214
|
|
|
| 3,092
|
|
|
| 12,940
|
|
|
| 12,227
|
| Wire transfer fees
|
| 124
|
|
|
| 123
|
|
|
| 113
|
|
|
| 101
|
|
|
| 103
|
|
|
| 461
|
|
|
| 448
|
| Interchange fees
|
| 3,353
|
|
|
| 3,511
|
|
|
| 3,826
|
|
|
| 3,109
|
|
|
| 3,224
|
|
|
| 13,799
|
|
|
| 12,861
|
| Fiduciary activities
|
| 1,313
|
|
|
| 1,394
|
|
|
| 1,372
|
|
|
| 1,315
|
|
|
| 1,352
|
|
|
| 5,394
|
|
|
| 5,080
|
| Loss on sale of investment securities
|
| (39,140
| )
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| (31,572
| )
|
|
| (39,140
| )
|
|
| (32,052
| )
| Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
| 1,071
|
|
|
| 1,622
|
|
|
| 896
|
|
|
| 626
|
|
|
| 951
|
|
|
| 4,215
|
|
|
| 4,323
|
| Mortgage servicing income net of impairment
|
| 376
|
|
|
| 412
|
|
|
| 450
|
|
|
| 439
|
|
|
| 724
|
|
|
| 1,677
|
|
|
| 2,708
|
| Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance
|
| 335
|
|
|
| 349
|
|
|
| 318
|
|
|
| 298
|
|
|
| 658
|
|
|
| 1,300
|
|
|
| 3,709
|
| Other income
|
| 338
|
|
|
| 780
|
|
|
| 380
|
|
|
| 827
|
|
|
| 1,019
|
|
|
| 2,325
|
|
|
| 2,694
|
| Total non-interest (loss) income
|
| (28,954
| )
|
|
| 11,511
|
|
|
| 10,485
|
|
|
| 9,929
|
|
|
| (20,449
| )
|
|
| 2,971
|
|
|
| 11,998
|
| Non-interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Salaries and employee benefits
|
| 25,564
|
|
|
| 21,829
|
|
|
| 20,583
|
|
|
| 20,268
|
|
|
| 21,877
|
|
|
| 88,244
|
|
|
| 80,809
|
| Net occupancy expenses
|
| 3,431
|
|
|
| 3,207
|
|
|
| 3,192
|
|
|
| 3,546
|
|
|
| 3,260
|
|
|
| 13,376
|
|
|
| 13,355
|
| Data processing
|
| 2,841
|
|
|
| 2,977
|
|
|
| 2,579
|
|
|
| 2,464
|
|
|
| 2,942
|
|
|
| 10,861
|
|
|
| 11,626
|
| Professional fees
|
| 736
|
|
|
| 676
|
|
|
| 714
|
|
|
| 607
|
|
|
| 772
|
|
|
| 2,733
|
|
|
| 2,645
|
| Outside services and consultants
|
| 4,470
|
|
|
| 3,677
|
|
|
| 3,058
|
|
|
| 3,359
|
|
|
| 2,394
|
|
|
| 14,564
|
|
|
| 9,942
|
| Loan expense
|
| 1,285
|
|
|
| 1,034
|
|
|
| 1,038
|
|
|
| 719
|
|
|
| 1,345
|
|
|
| 4,076
|
|
|
| 4,980
|
| FDIC insurance expense
|
| 1,193
|
|
|
| 1,204
|
|
|
| 1,315
|
|
|
| 1,320
|
|
|
| 1,200
|
|
|
| 5,032
|
|
|
| 3,880
|
| Core deposit intangible amortization
|
| 843
|
|
|
| 844
|
|
|
| 844
|
|
|
| 872
|
|
|
| 903
|
|
|
| 3,403
|
|
|
| 3,612
|
| Other losses
|
| 371
|
|
|
| 297
|
|
|
| 515
|
|
|
| 16
|
|
|
| 508
|
|
|
| 1,199
|
|
|
| 1,051
|
| Other expense
|
| 4,201
|
|
|
| 3,527
|
|
|
| 3,684
|
|
|
| 3,936
|
|
|
| 4,129
|
|
|
| 15,348
|
|
|
| 14,384
|
| Total non-interest expense
|
| 44,935
|
|
|
| 39,272
|
|
|
| 37,522
|
|
|
| 37,107
|
|
|
| 39,330
|
|
|
| 158,836
|
|
|
| 146,284
|
| (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes
|
| (21,933
| )
|
|
| 18,105
|
|
|
| 15,873
|
|
|
| 15,305
|
|
|
| (18,796
| )
|
|
| 27,350
|
|
|
| 38,999
|
| Income tax (benefit) expense
|
| (11,051
| )
|
|
| (75
| )
|
|
| 1,733
|
|
|
| 1,314
|
|
|
| 6,419
|
|
|
| (8,079
| )
|
|
| 11,018
|
| Net (Loss) Income
| $
| (10,882
| )
|
| $
| 18,180
|
|
| $
| 14,140
|
|
| $
| 13,991
|
|
| $
| (25,215
| )
|
| $
| 35,429
|
|
| $
| 27,981
|
| Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Share
| $
| (0.25
| )
|
| $
| 0.42
|
|
| $
| 0.32
|
|
| $
| 0.32
|
|
| $
| (0.58
| )
|
| $
| 0.81
|
|
| $
| 0.64
|
| Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share
|
| (0.25
| )
|
|
| 0.41
|
|
|
| 0.32
|
|
|
| 0.32
|
|
|
| (0.58
| )
|
|
| 0.80
|
|
|
| 0.64
|
|
|
|
| Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
| (Dollar in Thousands)
|
| December 31,
2024
|
| September 30,
2024
|
| June 30,
2024
|
| March 31,
2024
|
| December 31,
2023
| Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Federal funds sold
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 453
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 215
|
| Interest earning deposits
|
| 201,131
|
|
|
| 126,019
|
|
|
| 38,957
|
|
|
| 170,882
|
|
|
| 413,528
|
| Interest earning time deposits
|
| 735
|
|
|
| 735
|
|
|
| 1,715
|
|
|
| 1,715
|
|
|
| 2,205
|
| Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
| 53,826
|
|
|
| 53,826
|
|
|
| 53,826
|
|
|
| 53,826
|
|
|
| 34,509
|
| Investment securities, available for sale
|
| 233,677
|
|
|
| 541,170
|
|
|
| 527,054
|
|
|
| 535,319
|
|
|
| 547,251
|
| Investment securities, held to maturity
|
| 1,867,690
|
|
|
| 1,888,379
|
|
|
| 1,904,281
|
|
|
| 1,925,725
|
|
|
| 1,945,638
|
| Loans held for sale
|
| 67,597
|
|
|
| 2,069
|
|
|
| 2,440
|
|
|
| 922
|
|
|
| 1,418
|
| Gross loans held for investment (HFI)
|
| 4,847,040
|
|
|
| 4,803,996
|
|
|
| 4,822,840
|
|
|
| 4,618,175
|
|
|
| 4,417,630
|
| Total Interest earning assets
|
| 7,271,696
|
|
|
| 7,416,194
|
|
|
| 7,351,566
|
|
|
| 7,306,564
|
|
|
| 7,362,394
|
| Non-interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Allowance for credit losses
|
| (51,980
| )
|
|
| (52,881
| )
|
|
| (52,215
| )
|
|
| (50,387
| )
|
|
| (50,029
| )
| Cash
|
| 92,300
|
|
|
| 108,815
|
|
|
| 106,691
|
|
|
| 100,206
|
|
|
| 112,772
|
| Cash value of life insurance
|
| 37,450
|
|
|
| 37,115
|
|
|
| 36,773
|
|
|
| 36,455
|
|
|
| 36,157
|
| Other assets
|
| 152,635
|
|
|
| 119,026
|
|
|
| 165,656
|
|
|
| 160,593
|
|
|
| 177,061
|
| Goodwill
|
| 155,211
|
|
|
| 155,211
|
|
|
| 155,211
|
|
|
| 155,211
|
|
|
| 155,211
|
| Other intangible assets
|
| 10,223
|
|
|
| 11,067
|
|
|
| 11,910
|
|
|
| 12,754
|
|
|
| 13,626
|
| Premises and equipment, net
|
| 93,864
|
|
|
| 93,544
|
|
|
| 93,695
|
|
|
| 94,303
|
|
|
| 94,583
|
| Interest receivable
|
| 39,747
|
|
|
| 39,366
|
|
|
| 43,240
|
|
|
| 40,008
|
|
|
| 38,710
|
| Total non-interest earning assets
|
| 529,450
|
|
|
| 511,263
|
|
|
| 560,961
|
|
|
| 549,143
|
|
|
| 578,091
|
| Total assets
| $
| 7,801,146
|
|
| $
| 7,927,457
|
|
| $
| 7,912,527
|
|
| $
| 7,855,707
|
|
| $
| 7,940,484
|
| Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Savings and money market deposits
| $
| 3,446,681
|
|
| $
| 3,420,827
|
|
| $
| 3,364,726
|
|
| $
| 3,350,673
|
|
| $
| 3,369,149
|
| Time deposits
|
| 1,089,153
|
|
|
| 1,220,653
|
|
|
| 1,178,389
|
|
|
| 1,136,121
|
|
|
| 1,179,739
|
| Borrowings
|
| 1,142,340
|
|
|
| 1,142,744
|
|
|
| 1,229,165
|
|
|
| 1,219,812
|
|
|
| 1,217,020
|
| Repurchase agreements
|
| 89,912
|
|
|
| 122,399
|
|
|
| 128,169
|
|
|
| 139,309
|
|
|
| 136,030
|
| Subordinated notes
|
| 55,738
|
|
|
| 55,703
|
|
|
| 55,668
|
|
|
| 55,634
|
|
|
| 55,543
|
| Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|
| 57,477
|
|
|
| 57,423
|
|
|
| 57,369
|
|
|
| 57,315
|
|
|
| 57,258
|
| Total interest earning liabilities
|
| 5,881,301
|
|
|
| 6,019,749
|
|
|
| 6,013,486
|
|
|
| 5,958,864
|
|
|
| 6,014,739
|
| Non-interest bearing deposits
|
| 1,064,818
|
|
|
| 1,085,535
|
|
|
| 1,087,040
|
|
|
| 1,093,076
|
|
|
| 1,116,005
|
| Interest payable
|
| 11,137
|
|
|
| 11,400
|
|
|
| 11,240
|
|
|
| 7,853
|
|
|
| 22,249
|
| Other liabilities
|
| 80,308
|
|
|
| 55,951
|
|
|
| 74,096
|
|
|
| 74,664
|
|
|
| 68,680
|
| Total liabilities
| $
| 7,037,564
|
|
| $
| 7,172,635
|
|
| $
| 7,185,862
|
|
| $
| 7,134,457
|
|
| $
| 7,221,673
|
| Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Preferred stock
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| -
|
| Common stock
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
| Additional paid-in capital
|
| 363,761
|
|
|
| 358,453
|
|
|
| 357,673
|
|
|
| 356,599
|
|
|
| 356,400
|
| Retained earnings
|
| 436,122
|
|
|
| 454,050
|
|
|
| 442,977
|
|
|
| 435,927
|
|
|
| 429,021
|
| Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|
| (36,301
| )
|
|
| (57,681
| )
|
|
| (73,985
| )
|
|
| (71,276
| )
|
|
| (66,609
| )
| Total stockholders' equity
| $
| 763,582
|
|
| $
| 754,822
|
|
| $
| 726,665
|
|
| $
| 721,250
|
|
| $
| 718,812
|
| Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
| $
| 7,801,146
|
|
| $
| 7,927,457
|
|
| $
| 7,912,527
|
|
| $
| 7,855,707
|
|
| $
| 7,940,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loans and Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
| (Dollars in Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| % Change
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
| Q4'24 vs
Q3'24
|
| Q4'24 vs
Q4'23
| Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial real estate
| $
| 2,202,858
|
|
| $
| 2,105,459
|
|
| $
| 2,117,772
|
|
| $
| 1,984,723
|
|
| $
| 1,962,097
|
|
| 5
| %
|
| 12
| %
| Commercial & Industrial
|
| 875,297
|
|
|
| 808,600
|
|
|
| 786,788
|
|
|
| 765,043
|
|
|
| 712,863
|
|
| 8
| %
|
| 23
| %
| Total commercial
|
| 3,078,155
|
|
|
| 2,914,059
|
|
|
| 2,904,560
|
|
|
| 2,749,766
|
|
|
| 2,674,960
|
|
| 6
| %
|
| 15
| %
| Residential Real estate
|
| 802,909
|
|
|
| 801,356
|
|
|
| 797,956
|
|
|
| 782,071
|
|
|
| 681,136
|
|
| -
| %
|
| 18
| %
| Mortgage warehouse
|
| -
|
|
|
| 80,437
|
|
|
| 68,917
|
|
|
| 56,548
|
|
|
| 45,078
|
|
| (100
| )%
|
| (100
| )%
| Consumer
|
| 965,976
|
|
|
| 1,008,144
|
|
|
| 1,051,407
|
|
|
| 1,029,790
|
|
|
| 1,016,456
|
|
| (4
| )%
|
| (5
| )%
| Total loans held for investment
|
| 4,847,040
|
|
|
| 4,803,996
|
|
|
| 4,822,840
|
|
|
| 4,618,175
|
|
|
| 4,417,630
|
|
| 1
| %
|
| 10
| %
| Loans held for sale
|
| 67,597
|
|
|
| 2,069
|
|
|
| 2,440
|
|
|
| 922
|
|
|
| 1,418
|
|
| 3167
| %
|
| 4667
| %
| Total loans
|
| 4,914,637
|
|
|
| 4,806,065
|
|
|
| 4,825,280
|
|
|
| 4,619,097
|
|
|
| 4,419,048
|
|
| 2
| %
|
| 11
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Savings and money market deposits
| $
| 3,446,681
|
|
| $
| 3,420,827
|
|
| $
| 3,364,726
|
|
| $
| 3,350,673
|
|
| $
| 3,369,149
|
|
| 1
| %
|
| 2
| %
| Time deposits
| $
| 1,089,153
|
|
| $
| 1,220,653
|
|
| $
| 1,178,389
|
|
| $
| 1,136,121
|
|
| $
| 1,179,739
|
|
| (11
| )%
|
| (8
| )%
| Total Interest bearing deposits
|
| 4,535,834
|
|
|
| 4,641,480
|
|
|
| 4,543,115
|
|
|
| 4,486,794
|
|
|
| 4,548,888
|
|
| (2
| )%
|
| -
| %
| Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-interest bearing deposits
| $
| 1,064,818
|
|
| $
| 1,085,535
|
|
| $
| 1,087,040
|
|
| $
| 1,093,076
|
|
| $
| 1,116,005
|
|
| (2
| )%
|
| (5
| )%
| Total deposits
| $
| 5,600,652
|
|
| $
| 5,727,015
|
|
| $
| 5,630,155
|
|
| $
| 5,579,870
|
|
| $
| 5,664,893
|
|
| (2
| )%
|
| (1
| )%
|
|
|
| Average Balance Sheet
|
| (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|
| Three Months Ended
|
| December 31, 2024
| September 30, 2024
| December 31, 2023
|
| Average
Balance (8)
| Interest (4 ) ( 6 )
| Average
Rate (4)
| Average
Balance (8)
| Interest (4)(6)
| Average
Rate (4)
| Average
Balance (8)
| Interest (4)(6)
| Average
Rate (4)
| Assets
| Interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)
| $
| 290,693
|
| $
| 3,488
| 4.77
| %
| $
| 73,524
|
| $
| 957
| 5.18
| %
|
| 221,375
|
|
| 3,007
| 5.39
| %
| Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
| 53,826
|
|
| 1,516
| 11.20
| %
|
| 53,826
|
|
| 1,607
| 11.88
| %
|
| 34,509
|
|
| 719
| 8.27
| %
| Investment securities - taxable (1)
|
| 1,079,377
|
|
| 5,298
| 1.95
| %
|
| 1,301,830
|
|
| 6,526
| 1.99
| %
|
| 1,517,572
|
|
| 7,438
| 1.94
| %
| Investment securities - non-taxable (1)
|
| 1,129,622
|
|
| 7,976
| 2.81
| %
|
| 1,125,295
|
|
| 7,987
| 2.82
| %
|
| 1,172,157
|
|
| 8,566
| 2.90
| %
| Total investment securities
|
| 2,208,999
|
|
| 13,274
| 2.39
| %
|
| 2,427,125
|
|
| 14,513
| 2.38
| %
|
| 2,689,729
|
|
| 16,004
| 6.04
| %
| Loans receivable (2) (3)
|
| 4,842,660
|
|
| 77,142
| 6.34
| %
|
| 4,775,788
|
|
| 75,828
| 6.32
| %
|
| 4,327,930
|
|
| 65,897
| 6.04
| %
| Total interest earning assets
|
| 7,396,178
|
|
| 95,420
| 5.13
| %
|
| 7,330,263
|
|
| 92,905
| 5.04
| %
|
| 7,273,543
|
|
| 85,627
| 4.67
| %
| Non-interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and due from banks
|
| 85,776
|
|
|
|
| 108,609
|
|
|
|
| 103,255
|
|
|
| Allowance for credit losses
|
| (52,697
| )
|
|
|
| (52,111
| )
|
|
|
| (49,586
| )
|
|
| Other assets
|
| 409,332
|
|
|
|
| 471,259
|
|
|
|
| 553,604
|
|
|
| Total average assets
| $
| 7,838,589
|
|
|
| $
| 7,858,020
|
|
|
| $
| 7,880,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
| Interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest bearing deposits
| $
| 3,417,610
|
| $
| 16,197
| 1.89
| %
| $
| 3,386,177
|
| $
| 18,185
| 2.14
| %
|
| 3,303,469
|
|
| 15,116
| 1.82
| %
| Time deposits
|
| 1,160,527
|
|
| 11,621
| 3.98
| %
|
| 1,189,148
|
|
| 12,602
| 4.22
| %
|
| 1,205,799
|
|
| 12,260
| 4.03
| %
| Borrowings
|
| 1,130,301
|
|
| 10,138
| 3.57
| %
|
| 1,149,952
|
|
| 10,221
| 3.54
| %
|
| 1,206,462
|
|
| 10,812
| 3.56
| %
| Repurchase agreements
|
| 91,960
|
|
| 518
| 2.24
| %
|
| 123,524
|
|
| 910
| 2.93
| %
|
| 132,524
|
|
| 953
| 2.85
| %
| Subordinated notes
|
| 55,717
|
|
| 829
| 5.92
| %
|
| 55,681
|
|
| 830
| 5.93
| %
|
| 58,221
|
|
| 870
| 5.93
| %
| Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|
| 57,443
|
|
| 920
| 6.37
| %
|
| 57,389
|
|
| 1,230
| 8.53
| %
|
| 57,222
|
|
| 1,246
| 8.64
| %
| Total interest bearing liabilities
|
| 5,913,558
|
|
| 40,223
| 2.71
| %
|
| 5,961,871
|
|
| 43,978
| 2.93
| %
|
| 5,963,697
|
|
| 41,257
| 2.74
| %
| Non-interest bearing liabilities
| Demand deposits
|
| 1,099,574
|
|
|
|
| 1,083,214
|
|
|
|
| 1,125,164
|
|
|
| Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
| 70,117
|
|
|
|
| 74,563
|
|
|
|
| 89,162
|
|
|
| Stockholders' equity
|
| 755,340
|
|
|
|
| 738,372
|
|
|
|
| 702,793
|
|
|
| Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
| $
| 7,838,589
|
|
|
| $
| 7,858,020
|
|
|
| $
| 7,880,816
|
|
|
| Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5)
|
| $
| 55,197
|
|
| $
| 48,927
|
|
| $
| 44,370
|
| Less FTE adjustments (4)
|
|
| 2,070
|
|
|
| 2,017
|
|
|
| 2113
|
| Net Interest Income
|
| $
| 53,127
|
|
| $
| 46,910
|
|
| $
| 42,257
|
| Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)
|
|
| 2.97
| %
|
|
| 2.66
| %
|
|
| 2.42
| %
| (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
| (2) Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
| (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
| (4) Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.
| (5) Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
| (6) Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Credit Quality
|
|
|
|
|
| (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios)
|
|
|
|
|
| Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
| % Change
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
| 4Q24 vs
3Q24
|
| 4Q24 vs
4Q23
| Non-accrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial
|
| 5,658
|
|
| $
| 6,830
|
|
| $
| 4,321
|
|
| $
| 5,493
|
|
| $
| 7,362
|
|
| (17
| )%
|
| (23
| )%
| Residential Real estate
|
| 11,215
|
|
|
| 9,529
|
|
|
| 8,489
|
|
|
| 8,725
|
|
|
| 8,058
|
|
| 18
| %
|
| 39
| %
| Mortgage warehouse
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
| %
|
| -
| %
| Consumer
|
| 8,919
|
|
|
| 7,208
|
|
|
| 5,453
|
|
|
| 4,835
|
|
|
| 4,290
|
|
| 24
| %
|
| 108
| %
| Total non-accrual loans
| $
| 25,792
|
|
| $
| 23,567
|
|
| $
| 18,263
|
|
| $
| 19,053
|
|
| $
| 19,710
|
|
| 9
| %
|
| 31
| %
| 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest
|
| 1,166
|
|
| $
| 819
|
|
| $
| 1,039
|
|
|
| 108
|
|
|
| 559
|
|
| 42
| %
|
| 109
| %
| Total non-performing loans
| $
| 26,958
|
|
| $
| 24,386
|
|
| $
| 19,302
|
|
| $
| 19,161
|
|
| $
| 20,269
|
|
| 11
| %
|
| 33
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Other real estate owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial
|
| 407
|
|
| $
| 1,158
|
|
| $
| 1,111
|
|
| $
| 1,124
|
|
| $
| 1,124
|
|
| (65
| )%
|
| (64
| )%
| Residential Real estate
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 182
|
|
| -
| %
|
| (100
| )%
| Mortgage warehouse
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
| %
|
| -
| %
| Consumer
|
| 17
|
|
|
| 36
|
|
|
| 57
|
|
|
| 50
|
|
|
| 205
|
|
| (52
| )%
|
| (92
| )%
| Total other real estate owned
| $
| 424
|
|
| $
| 1,194
|
|
| $
| 1,168
|
|
| $
| 1,174
|
|
| $
| 1,511
|
|
| (64
| )%
|
| (72
| )%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total non-performing assets
| $
| 27,382
|
|
| $
| 25,580
|
|
| $
| 20,470
|
|
| $
| 20,335
|
|
| $
| 21,780
|
|
| 7
| %
|
| 26
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Loan data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans
|
| 23,075
|
|
|
| 18,087
|
|
| $
| 19,785
|
|
| $
| 15,154
|
|
| $
| 16,595
|
|
| 28
| %
|
| 39
| %
| Substandard loans
|
| 43,235
|
|
|
| 59,775
|
|
|
| 51,221
|
|
|
| 47,469
|
|
|
| 49,526
|
|
| (28
| )%
|
| (13
| )%
| Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial
|
| (37
| )
|
|
| (52
| )
|
|
| 57
|
|
|
| (57
| )
|
|
| 233
|
|
| (29
| )%
|
| (116
| )%
| Residential Real estate
|
| (10
| )
|
|
| (9
| )
|
|
| (4
| )
|
|
| (5
| )
|
|
| 21
|
|
| 11
| %
|
| (148
| )%
| Mortgage warehouse
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
| %
|
| -
| %
| Consumer
|
| 668
|
|
|
| 439
|
|
|
| 534
|
|
|
| 488
|
|
|
| 531
|
|
| 52
| %
|
| 26
| %
| Total net charge-offs
| $
| 621
|
|
| $
| 378
|
|
| $
| 587
|
|
| $
| 426
|
|
| $
| 785
|
|
| 64
| %
|
| (21
| )%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Commercial
|
| 31,029
|
|
|
| 32,854
|
|
|
| 31,941
|
|
|
| 30,514
|
|
|
| 29,736
|
|
| (6
| )%
|
| 4
| %
| Residential Real estate
|
| 3,115
|
|
|
| 2,675
|
|
|
| 2,588
|
|
|
| 2,655
|
|
|
| 2,503
|
|
| 16
| %
|
| 24
| %
| Mortgage warehouse
|
| -
|
|
|
| 862
|
|
|
| 736
|
|
|
| 659
|
|
|
| 481
|
|
| (100
| )%
|
| (100
| )%
| Consumer
|
| 17,837
|
|
|
| 16,490
|
|
|
| 16,950
|
|
|
| 16,559
|
|
|
| 17,309
|
|
| 8
| %
|
| 3
| %
| Total allowance for credit losses
| $
| 51,981
|
|
| $
| 52,881
|
|
| $
| 52,215
|
|
| $
| 50,387
|
|
| $
| 50,029
|
|
| (2
| )%
|
| 4
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Credit quality ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-accrual loans to HFI loans
|
| 0.53
| %
|
|
| 0.49
| %
|
|
| 0.38
| %
|
|
| 0.41
| %
|
|
| 0.45
| %
|
|
|
|
| Non-performing assets to total assets
|
| 0.35
| %
|
|
| 0.32
| %
|
|
| 0.26
| %
|
|
| 0.26
| %
|
|
| 0.27
| %
|
|
|
|
| Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans
|
| 0.05
| %
|
|
| 0.03
| %
|
|
| 0.05
| %
|
|
| 0.04
| %
|
|
| 0.07
| %
|
|
|
|
| Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans
|
| 1.07
| %
|
|
| 1.10
| %
|
|
| 1.08
| %
|
|
| 1.09
| %
|
|
| 1.13
| %
|
|
|
|
|
| Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
| (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Interest income (GAAP)
| (A)
| $
| 93,350
|
|
| $
| 90,888
|
|
| $
| 86,981
|
|
| $
| 85,264
|
|
| $
| 83,514
|
| Taxable-equivalent adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Investment securities - tax exempt (1)
|
|
| 1,675
|
|
| $
| 1,677
|
|
| $
| 1,695
|
|
| $
| 1,715
|
|
| $
| 1,799
|
| Loan receivable (2)
|
|
| 395
|
|
| $
| 340
|
|
| $
| 328
|
|
| $
| 353
|
|
| $
| 314
|
| Interest income (non-GAAP)
| (B)
|
| 95,420
|
|
| $
| 92,905
|
|
| $
| 89,004
|
|
| $
| 87,332
|
|
| $
| 85,627
|
| Interest expense (GAAP)
| (C)
|
| 40,223
|
|
| $
| 43,978
|
|
| $
| 41,702
|
|
| $
| 41,976
|
|
| $
| 41,257
|
| Net interest income (GAAP)
| (D) =(A) - (C)
|
| 53,127
|
|
| $
| 46,910
|
|
| $
| 45,279
|
|
| $
| 43,288
|
|
| $
| 42,257
|
| Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)
| (E) = (B) - (C)
|
| 55,197
|
|
| $
| 48,927
|
|
| $
| 47,302
|
|
| $
| 45,356
|
|
| $
| 44,370
|
| Average interest earning assets
| (F)
|
| 7,396,178
|
|
|
| 7,330,263
|
|
|
| 7,212,788
|
|
|
| 7,293,559
|
|
|
| 7,239,034
|
| Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)
| (G) = (E*) / (F)
|
| 2.97
| %
|
|
| 2.66
| %
|
|
| 2.64
| %
|
|
| 2.50
| %
|
|
| 2.43
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (1) The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
| (2) The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
| *Annualized
| Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
| (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income (loss) (GAAP)
| (A)
| $
| (10,882
| )
|
| $
| 18,180
|
|
| $
| 14,140
|
|
| $
| 13,991
|
|
| $
| (25,215
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Average stockholders' equity
| (B)
| $
| 755,340
|
|
| $
| 738,372
|
|
| $
| 726,332
|
|
| $
| 725,083
|
|
| $
| 702,793
|
| Average intangible assets
| (C)
|
| 165,973
|
|
|
| 166,819
|
|
|
| 167,659
|
|
|
| 168,519
|
|
|
| 169,401
|
| Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
| (D) = (B) - (C)
| $
| 589,367
|
|
| $
| 571,553
|
|
| $
| 558,673
|
|
| $
| 556,564
|
|
| $
| 533,392
|
| Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)
| (E) = (A*) / (D)
| (7.35
| )%
|
|
| 12.65
| %
|
|
| 10.18
| %
|
|
| 10.11
| %
|
| (18.76
| )%
| *Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
| (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
| (A)
| $
| 763,582
|
|
| $
| 754,822
|
|
| $
| 726,665
|
|
| $
| 721,250
|
|
| $
| 718,812
|
| Intangible assets (end of period)
| (B)
|
| 165,434
|
|
|
| 166,278
|
|
|
| 167,121
|
|
|
| 167,965
|
|
|
| 168,837
|
| Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
| (C) = (A) - (B)
| $
| 598,148
|
|
| $
| 588,544
|
|
| $
| 559,544
|
|
| $
| 553,285
|
|
| $
| 549,975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets (GAAP)
| (D)
|
| 7,801,146
|
|
|
| 7,927,457
|
|
|
| 7,912,527
|
|
|
| 7,855,707
|
|
|
| 7,940,485
|
| Intangible assets (end of period)
| (B)
|
| 165,434
|
|
|
| 166,278
|
|
|
| 167,121
|
|
|
| 167,965
|
|
|
| 168,837
|
| Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
| (E) = (D) - (B)
| $
| 7,635,712
|
|
| $
| 7,761,179
|
|
| $
| 7,745,406
|
|
| $
| 7,687,742
|
|
| $
| 7,771,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
| (G) = (C) / (E)
|
| 7.83
| %
|
|
| 7.58
| %
|
|
| 7.22
| %
|
|
| 7.20
| %
|
|
| 7.08
| %
| Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
| (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
|
| December 31,
|
| September 30,
|
| June 30,
|
| March 31,
|
| December 31,
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
| (A)
| $
| 763,582
|
|
| $
| 754,822
|
|
| $
| 726,665
|
|
| $
| 721,250
|
|
| $
| 718,812
|
| Intangible assets (end of period)
| (B)
|
| 165,434
|
|
|
| 166,278
|
|
|
| 167,121
|
|
|
| 167,965
|
|
|
| 168,837
|
| Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
| (C) = (A) - (B)
| $
| 598,148
|
|
| $
| 588,544
|
|
| $
| 559,544
|
|
| $
| 553,285
|
|
| $
| 549,975
|
| Common shares outstanding
| (D)
|
| 43,722,086
|
|
|
| 43,712,059
|
|
|
| 43,712,059
|
|
|
| 43,726,380
|
|
|
| 43,652,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
| (E) = (C) / (D)
| $
| 13.68
|
|
| $
| 13.46
|
|
| $
| 12.80
|
|
| $
| 12.65
|
|
| $
| 12.60
|
| Contact:
| John R. Stewart, CFA
|
| EVP, Chief Financial Officer
| Phone:
| (219) 814–5833
| Fax:
| (219) 874–9280
| Date:
| January 22, 2025
MENAFN22012025004107003653ID1109119457