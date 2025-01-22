Semi-Finalist Shelton 'Shocked' By 'Embarrassing' Melbourne TV Hosts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Melbourne: Australian Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton said Wednesday he was "shocked" by on-court TV interviews at Melbourne Park, slamming them as "disrespectful".

The all-action 22-year-old told reporters after battling past Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) in the quarter-finals that he felt a lot of "negativity".

A leading TV presenter this week apologised on air to Novak Djokovic for mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and Serbian fans.

The 37-year-old great had said he would refuse to do on-court interviews until he got an apology.

"I don't think that the guy who mocked Novak, I don't think that was just a single event," Shelton told reporters. "I've noticed it with different people, not just myself.

"I noticed it with Learner Tien in one of his matches. I think, when he beat Medvedev, his post-match interview, I thought it was kind of embarrassing and disrespectful.

"I've been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters," Shelton added.

He was asked after beating veteran Gael Monfils in the fourth round if the Frenchman was "his dad".

Shelton, whose father is black, replied: "Is that a black joke?"

The American faces Jannik Sinner in the last four after coming through an almost four-hour battle with the unseeded Sonego.

A lot of negativity

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Shelton said: "Whether it was, 'Hey, Monfils is old enough to be your dad. Maybe he is your dad.'

"Or today on the court, 'Hey, Ben, how does it feel that no matter who you play in your next match, no one is going to be cheering for you?'

"I mean, it may be true, but I just don't think the comment is respectful from a guy I've never met before in my life.

"I feel like broadcasters should be helping us grow our sport and help these athletes who just won matches on the biggest stage to enjoy one of their biggest moments.

"I feel like there's just been a lot of negativity. I think that's something that needs to change."

The world number 55 Sonego had refused to lie down after losing the first two sets to Shelton, who came through on a fourth-set tiebreak.

"I'm relieved right now," said Shelton, who unleashed the joint-fastest serve of the tournament, clocked at 232kph (144mph).

"Shout-out to Lorenzo because that was some ridiculous tennis."

Both players benefited from a quarter of the draw that was left wide open after the early exits of top-10 seeds Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Sonego, 29, had ended the runs of two of the hottest young properties in tennis and ousted a former champion on his way to his first quarter-final in a Slam.

He knocked out the 2014 Australian Open winner Stan Wawrinka in round one, then beat NextGen champion Joao Fonseca, 18, in a five-set epic.

In the fourth round he overcame 19-year-old Tien, the conqueror of three-time finalist Medvedev.