Inventhelp Inventors Develop New U-Turn Signal For Vehicles (HAD-339)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a vehicle system that would clearly alert a following driver of an impending U-turn," said one of two inventors, from Hallandale Beach, Fla., "so we invented the U-TURN. Our design would boldly signal the driver's intentions to help prevent confusion and accidents."

The invention provides an effective way for a motorist to alert other drivers of an impending U-turn. In doing so, it offers a clear indication of a driver's intentions. As a result, it increases safety and communication. It also helps prevent accidents. The invention features a distinctive and highly visible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HAD-339, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED