FAO Supporting Farmers In Jordan
Date
1/22/2025 2:16:19 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will provide JOD 230,000 (equivalent to USD 323,900) for agricultural projects in the Madaba and Dhiban regions, both in southern Jordan. The grants aim to advance food security in these areas, state news agency Petra reported on Wednesday (22).
According to the agreement, the grants will be provided to 106 beneficiaries selected from 750 applicants and aim to establish protected agriculture initiatives, food processing ventures, and production kitchens.
The assistant secretary-general for projects at the Ministry of Agriculture, Khaled Haisa, said during the signing ceremony that these initiatives align with Jordan's economic modernization plan. The projects are designed to bolster rural household incomes, improve living standards, and strengthen food security. He added that a water harvesting project is also planned for Madaba as part of FAO's ongoing efforts in the region.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
©Philippe Turpin/Photononstop/Photononstop via AFP
