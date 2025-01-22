Ray Of Hope Accelerator Demo Day
Date
1/22/2025 2:00:52 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Join the Biomimicry Institute virtually for the first-ever Ray of Hope Demo Day on Wednesday, February 12.
You'll have the opportunity to hear pitches from and meet the founders of the 10 best nature-inspired startups of 2024, participating in the 2024 Ray of Hope Accelerator of The Biomimicry Institute. These visionary companies, selected from a global pool of innovators, are scaling transformative solutions to address the world's most pressing environmental challenges.
About the Ray of Hope Accelerator
This program accelerates the growth of nature-inspired startups to scale systemic solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.
Every year, the program supports a cohort of ten high-impact nature-inspired startups, spanning Pre-Seed to Series A stages and representing various sectors and regions. Each selected startup receives $15,000 in non-dilutive funding and over $50,000 worth of in-kind services. This includes tailored coaching, investor introductions, a 4-day Nature Retreat, and comprehensive training materials covering topics such as Impact and Sustainability Business Training, Innovation Storytelling & Amplification, DEI, and Founder Mental Health.
Click here to register for this FREE event.
MENAFN22012025007202015466ID1109118767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.