Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Boats With A Bimini Top (FJK-459)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "A Bimini top can obstruct access to cleats when tying off a rope at the boat ramp. I thought there should be an easy way to overcome this," said an inventor, from Ocala, Fla., "so I invented the BIMINI BUMP. My design would also avoid rubbing and wearing, which could provide added peace of mind for concerned boat owners."

The patent-pending invention provides improved cleat access on a boat with a Bimini top installed. In doing so, it makes it easier to put the Bimini cover or boot cover back on. As a result, it eliminates frustrations and delays when accessing the cleat to secure a rope at the boat ramp. It also increases convenience, and it provides added protection. The invention features a durable, lightweight, and weatherproof design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for boat owners. Additionally, a prototype is available, and it comes in multiple colors to match the paint schemes on each boat.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-459, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

