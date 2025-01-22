An Invitation To All Americans: Celebrate Youth Sports With New Designs For United States Coins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2027 will mark the beginning of a new four-year circulating collectible quarter program celebrating youth sports throughout the nation.

Public Law 116-330, the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act (CCCRA), authorizes the United States Mint (Mint) to issue these special circulating quarters through 2030, emblematic of sports played by American youth, featuring up to five different sports each year. Additionally, the Mint is authorized to mint and issue a redesigned half-dollar each year with designs emblematic of a single Paralympic sport.

In consultation with the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition and the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the Mint developed the list of sports to be considered. We invite all Americans to review the list of possible sports that may be featured, and to take a brief survey to let us know their preferences.

Please visit to take the survey, which will be live from January 22, 2025, through February 20, 2025.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

