Paper Explores Utility Of Biomarker Testing In Early Diagnosis And Treatment Of Synucleinopathies

Current biomarkers help early, specific identification of and advance continuing research into effective treatments

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New biomarker tests can enable early diagnosis and prompt of symptoms associated with synucleinopathies, according to a new expert-led clinical proceedings paper from the Clinical Neurological Society of America.

Synuclienopathies are a collection of neurodegenerative disorders including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy. They are characterized by an accumulation of a protein called alpha-synuclein in cells of the central nervous system. As these diseases progress, patients develop symptoms including problems with movements that can have a devastating effect on patients and their caregivers.

There are currently no available treatments to prevent, reverse or slow disease progression of these diseases, making early diagnosis and prompt treatment of symptoms imperative for improving patients' quality of life.

The paper, Minimizing the Devastating Impact of Synucleinopathies: The Utility of Biomarker Testing , is authored by 6 expert panelists and reviews:



burden of synucleinopathies including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy

challenges of diagnosis utility of biomarkers as diagnostic tools.

Expert Panelists:



David Houghton, MD, MPH (Clinical Proceedings Chair)

Pinky Agarwal, MD, FAAN

James E. Galvin, MD, MPH

Daniel Press, MD

Cherry Yu, MD Erin Zinn, MSN, APRN-CPN, ANP-BC

Statement from David Houghton, MD, MPH, Clinical Proceedings Chair:

"Biomarkers provide new hope for patients with synucleinopathies by facilitating correct and early diagnosis as well as advancing research into effective treatments for these diseases. Progressive neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy have no cure, which underscores the importance of early diagnosis and earlier treatment to improve quality of life for patients and their families."

Learn more by reading "Minimizing the Devastating Impact of Synucleinopathies: The Utility of Biomarker Testing ."

The Clinical Neurological Society of America , a non-profit 501(c)(6), is a nationwide organization of neurology clinicians with a mission to improve clinical practice and patient care through education and thought leadership.

