Building Controls & Solutions Announces Acquisition Of Control Stop

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Building Controls & Solutions Acquires North Carolina Distributor Control Stop, Expanding Reach and Strengthening Leadership

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Controls & Solutions ("BCS") has announced the of Controlstop, LLC ("Control Stop"), a leading provider of building systems and components based in Charlotte, North Carolina, bringing significant control system capabilities to the BCS team in the Carolinas providing broader coverage and enhanced service to customers across the United States. This acquisition continues the execution of BCS's strategy to grow its leading position in the North American building automation distribution market.

The acquisition of Control Stop will bring additional resources, technical expertise, and partnerships to expand services for BCS customers across North America. "We are excited to partner with Fred Gerow at Control Stop to combine two highly skilled building automation and controls teams in Charlotte," said BCS CEO Eric Chernik. "Our value starts with high-quality products from global brands that are enhanced by solutions and local inventory and in-market technical expertise that brings value-added services to our commercial building customers every day."

"Joining BCS will ensure Control Stop continues to deliver industry-leading distribution capabilities of the highest quality products with the best value our customers have come to know since our inception in 2007," said Control Stop General Manager Fred Gerow.

About Building Controls & Solutions

Building Controls & Solutions is the preeminent distributor of energy management, building controls, automation, and gas detection solutions for the Commercial HVAC community from the leading industry brands, providing in-market value-added services from our team of local experts and a commitment to helping our customers build and maintain comfortable, cost-effective, and safe building environments. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with 24 branch locations across Texas, Utah, Louisiana, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada, Building Controls & Solutions helps companies create intelligent work environments, maximize environmental efficiencies, and leverage technology to optimize building effectiveness, security, and safety.

Visit our website to learn more about Building Controls & Solutions or find us on LinkedIn .

About Control Stop

Controlstop, LLC is a value-added distributor of temperature controls products. The Control Stop team continues a tradition of excellence by supplying industrial, mechanical, and control contractors with incredible product selection, unbeatable on-hand inventory, competitive prices, and expert support at their local Charlotte branch. Control Stop has built a reputation for building relationships with customers from the moment they request a product to putting the finishing touches on a job. When you choose Control Stop, you are choosing a partner who will be with you every step of the way.

Company Contact:

Kristine Reeder

Director of Marketing

Building Controls & Solutions

469-873-9583

[email protected]

SOURCE Building Controls & Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED