LSI Welcomes Logan Terry As Operations Director

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI) is pleased to welcome Logan Terry as Operations Director. In this role, Logan will lead efforts to establish and strengthen long-term partnerships, focusing on growing Automation/Controls and Operational Intelligence services for target industries across North America.Before joining LSI, Logan was Director of Operations at mode40, a Canadian digital transformation company. He also spent seven years at Grantek, advancing through roles including Systems Designer, Client Solutions Manager, Project Manager, Client Success Manager, and Senior Strategic Account Manager.Logan is a results-driven professional with extensive experience in systems integration and digital transformation. He has a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes by building strong client relationships and meeting clients where they are on their digital journey. His expertise in managing complex projects and leading digital transformation efforts has been integral to his success.“Joining LSI is an exciting opportunity, and I'm eager to be part of a company with such a strong reputation,” said Logan.“I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver exceptional value to our clients through the use of advanced automation and Digital Operational Intelligence Solutions.“Logan's extensive experience in controls and digital transformation, along with his deep understanding of our industrial clients, will be very beneficial,” said Nick Riggio, LSI's President.“He's a welcome addition to our team, and I'm excited to see the positive impact he will have.”Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; and Taipei, Taiwan.

