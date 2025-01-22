Second Front Systems Partners With Saab, Inc. To Deliver Critical Software To Remote Environments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Second Front's Frontier will rapidly deploy mission-critical maritime autonomy solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, announced today its partnership with Saab, Inc. This initiative is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative solutions for global defense and security challenges to remote, low-connectivity environments.

This collaboration leverages 2F Frontier's secure remote edge DevSecOps capabilities, bolstering Saab's software delivery efforts and enabling seamless deployment and updates to drones, vehicles, and other endpoints at the edge.

"Saab is an organization built around the same public-benefit values as Second Front: solving challenges that keep the U.S. and its allies safe," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO, Second Front. "This debut of 2F Frontier and partnership with Saab is more than just a technical advancement. We are united by a shared mission to deliver cutting-edge, mission-critical software that strengthens global security. Together, our solutions enhance operational readiness through secure, scalable, and impactful technology."

Skapa by Saab, an operationally focused incubator within Saab, Inc., is focused on accelerating the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies and solutions to ensure front-line defenders are equipped with the very best technology. Saab's Enforcer 3.1 autonomous test vessel, for example, is equipped with navigation and communication systems, sensors, radar and cameras.

The Second Front Systems and Saab, Inc. partnership leverages 2F Frontier to integrate the Saab Computer Vision Platform into the Enforcer 3.1 test vessel, enabling secure model re-training at the edge and seamless operation.

"Saab is committed to building and adapting forward-thinking innovations so our customers are equipped with the best technology to meet real-world problems," said Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S. "By partnering with Second Front and leveraging their 2F Frontier technology, Saab is enhancing our software capabilities and setting the pace of the rapidly evolving global defense landscape by delivering transformative capabilities."

This announcement comes in tandem with Skapa by Saab launching Autonomous Ocean Core , a ready-to-use, vessel-agnostic control system, enabled by 2F and other Saab partners.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. The 2F Suite is the only fully integrated platform that empowers you to build, secure, extend, and observe your software, and get it accredited for deployment in regulated environments with ease. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit .

About Saab

Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 24,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations.

Saab, Inc. is a U.S. based wholly owned subsidiary, delivering advanced technology and systems, supporting the U.S. Armed Forces and the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as international and commercial partners. Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, the company has business units and local employees in ten U.S. locations

