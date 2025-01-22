عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Lights For Christmas Trees (DCD-416)


1/22/2025 11:48:01 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I knew there has to be a better way to decorate my Christmas tree with lights," said an inventor, from Leesburg, Va., "So I invented the HALO. The HALO's design eliminates the tedious, time consuming, and often frustrating chore of circling the tree when applying your lights."

The HALO's innovative, patent-pending, design provides a more convenient means to light any tree, especially a Christmas tree. The HALO offers an exciting alternative to traditional means of placing several strands of lights on a tree starting from the bottom as it allows users to install all lights on the tree at the same time and with only one application. The HALO also enhances the appearance of your tree with light strands in different colors and lengths. Its practical design makes it easy to light trees in homes, businesses, parks or outdoor parties.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-416, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

