Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Welcomes Experienced Patent Trial Attorney Andrew Langford

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is opening the New Year with the addition of experienced patent trial attorney Andrew Langford .

Mr. Langford joined the firm as a principal after working at an AmLaw Top 10 firm for over a decade. He represents clients in high-stakes patent disputes in trials and appeals, including work before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), and the International Trade Commission (ITC).

"We are glad to welcome Andrew to Caldwell Cassady & Curry," says name principal Jason Cassady . "His abilities and insights are a great fit for the work our clients have come to expect from our firm ."

In addition to guiding companies through courtroom preparations and trials, Mr. Langford advises clients on patent licensing strategies and enforcement, standards-essential patent analysis, and identifying and addressing RAND obligations.

Leaders from various industries rely on Mr. Langford's abilities and skills, including semiconductor companies, software developers, oilfield equipment providers, pharmaceutical drug makers, medical device manufacturers, and others.

A magna cum laude graduate of Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Mr. Langford earned the second-highest score on the Texas Bar Exam before entering private practice. He completed his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering at Kansas State University.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at .

