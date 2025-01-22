Inventhelp Inventor Develops Toothbrush For Those With Compromised Hand Strength (DCD-386)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved toothbrush that would be easier to grip and hold, especially for those who have compromised hand strength," said an inventor, from District Heights, Md., "so I invented the ORAL HYGIENIC DEVICES. My design helps prevent the user from dropping the toothbrush, and it may increase independence."

The invention provides a modified toothbrush for individuals with limited manual dexterity or compromised hand strength. In doing so, it ensures the toothbrush remains firmly within the user's grasp. As a result, it may reduce the need for assistance. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who may have limited manual dexterity as well as anyone with compromised hand strength such as individuals who suffer with arthritis as well as the elderly. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-386, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

