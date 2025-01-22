Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smaller Caulking Gun (DAL-569)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified caulking gun for use in small or tight areas," said an inventor, from Garland, Texas, "so I invented THE E GUN. My design would provide all of the dispensing capabilities of larger caulking guns but in a much more convenient and easier to use smaller tool format."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved caulking gun for use in tight spaces. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a traditional size caulking gun. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also could increase precision when working in confined areas. The invention features a smaller size that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

