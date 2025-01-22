Crypto A.I. Tokens Soar On News Of Trump Policies

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Cryptocurrencies tied to the %ArtificialIntelligence sector (A.I.) are soaring on news of U.S. President Donald Trump’s first actions related to digital coins and tokens.

AI16Z and AI Rig Complex's ARC tokens have vaulted 30% higher in one day, while A.I. tokens GRIFFAIN and ZEREBRO also booked double-digit gains.

The rally comes after President announced $500 billion U.S. in private sector A.I. infrastructure investments.

Trump has also rescinded a previous presidential executive order on A.I. risks to consumers, rolling back efforts to regulate the fast-growing area of the technology sector.

The crypto A.I. tokens only emerged last October but have already grown into a multi-billion-dollar asset class, say analysts.

A.I. crypto tokens are autonomous programs developed to perform specific tasks such as posting information to social media, providing market insights, and creating meme coins.

The A.I. tokens are emerging as a bright spot in the crypto sector as the largest digital coins %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) pullback following Trump’s inauguration.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $104,000 U.S., down from a record high of $109,300 U.S. reached on Jan. 20. Ethereum is also down and trading at $3,287 U.S. per token.

Bitcoin has proven to be volatile in recent days as crypto investors look for direction from the Trump administration. In the past week, BTC’s price has traded in a range of $100,000 U.S. to nearly $110,000 U.S.