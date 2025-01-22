Bitget To List Official TRUMP Meme Token For Spot Trading

(MENAFN- B2Press) Victoria, Seychelles – Bitget, the leading exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the listing of TRUMP, the only official meme coin that has captured global attention. With this listing, Bitget continues to provide users with access to the most trending and innovative assets in the cryptocurrency market. Deposit for TRUMP is now open and the spot trading for TRUMP/USDT will be opened on 18 January 2025, 10:00 (UTC).

The token's visual branding is based on the iconic photograph of Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, when he raised his hands defiantly after surviving an assassination attempt and shouted his symbolic battle cry, "FIGHT." This event has since become a rallying point for the token's supporters and highlights the cultural and emotional significance of TRUMP.

The $TRUMP token has a total supply of 1 billion, with an initial circulating supply of 200 million tokens. The remaining 800 million tokens are set to be unlocked gradually over the next three years, ensuring sustainable growth and market stability. Ownership of $TRUMP is tied to two entities: CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, both affiliated with the Trump Organization. Together, they hold 80% of the total supply under a 3-year unlocking plan.

Since its launch on January 18, 2025, the $TRUMP token has demonstrated exceptional performance in the meme token space. Within hours of its initial release, the token's price surged by over 5000%, propelling its market capitalization to an all-time high of 10 billion USD. At its peak, $TRUMP's market cap temporarily surpassed established meme tokens such as SHIB and PEPE, marking a significant milestone in the crypto-meme ecosystem.

As part of Bitget's commitment to bringing emerging trends and community-driven projects to its users, the listing of TRUMP token provides a platform for enthusiasts to trade and participate in the broader DeFi ecosystem. While the token is marketed as a novelty item, it highlights the growing intersection between crypto and meme culture.

