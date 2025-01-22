Egypt Will Push Quite Hard To Keep The Guns Silent In Gaza -- Alsisi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Egypt will push with utter power for full execution of the cease-fire in Gaza to spare blood of the Palestinian brothers and restore public services to the enclave, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Alsisi pledged on Wednesday.

The president, in his address marking the 73rd anniversary of the day, re-affirmed that Egypt has emphatically rejected bids to force the Palestinians to emigrate from their homeland.

From a wider perspective, the globe is currently witnessing unprecedented conflicts and challenges, annihilating nations' resources, he added.

Egypt has been playing a crucial role in the mediation efforts to halt the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza, now witnessing a fragile truce.

Tel Aviv had waged a marathon offensive on the strip, targeting it with barrages of shells and rockets and demolishing (reportedly) 70 percent of the buildings and properties. Nearly 50,000 Palestinians had also perished in the war. (end)

asm







