According to this report, the global natural cosmetics market size reached approximately USD 12.49 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing consumer preference for chemical-free and eco-friendly products and rising awareness of the benefits of natural ingredients, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% between 2024 and 2032, reaching a value of around USD 21.83 billion by 2032.



Natural cosmetics, formulated with ingredients derived from plants, minerals, and naturally occurring sources, have become highly popular among health-conscious consumers. The shift away from synthetic chemicals and preservatives towards clean, sustainable beauty products has driven significant growth in the natural cosmetics sector. With a growing emphasis on environmental conservation, ethical sourcing, and skin-friendly ingredients, natural cosmetics are being favoured for their perceived safety and health benefits.

The rising awareness of the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals, such as parabens, sulphates, and phthalates, on both skin and the environment, has accelerated the demand for products that are not only safe for the skin but also eco-conscious. Natural cosmetics are characterised by the absence of harmful chemicals, animal testing, and the inclusion of sustainably sourced ingredients. This aligns with global sustainability movements and the growing demand for transparency in beauty formulations, consequently driving up the natural cosmetics market share.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the increasing consumer preference for chemical-free and eco-friendly products. Modern consumers are more knowledgeable about the ingredients in their beauty products and are actively seeking alternatives to conventional cosmetics that may contain harmful chemicals. Natural cosmetics, which use plant-based and naturally derived ingredients, are perceived as being gentler on the skin and free from toxic substances.

This shift is further supported by the growing trend of eco-consciousness, where consumers are opting for products that align with environmental sustainability. With concerns about plastic waste, carbon footprints, and biodiversity loss, brands that offer recyclable packaging, ethically sourced ingredients, and cruelty-free products are gaining popularity. The rise of this "green beauty" movement is driving the natural cosmetics market expansion.

Consumers are increasingly aware of the benefits of natural ingredients in cosmetics, including their soothing, moisturising, and anti-inflammatory properties. Ingredients such as aloe vera, shea butter, coconut oil, tea tree oil, and green tea extract are known for their efficacy in promoting healthy skin, reducing irritation, and providing essential nutrients. The growing interest in botanical and herbal ingredients has encouraged manufacturers to innovate and offer a wider variety of natural cosmetic products.

Additionally, the rise of holistic beauty, which emphasises wellness and self-care, has spurred demand for natural cosmetics that promote overall well-being. The focus on using natural ingredients that are gentle and effective has led to a surge in products that cater to sensitive skin, anti-ageing, and acne-prone skin types. As consumers continue to seek natural beauty solutions, the natural cosmetics market value is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The clean beauty movement, which advocates for transparency and the elimination of harmful ingredients in cosmetics, has become a significant trend in the beauty sector. This movement is built on the idea that beauty products should be safe, non-toxic, and free from potentially harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances. As consumers increasingly demand transparency in product labelling, brands are responding by formulating products with clearly identifiable, natural ingredients.

The clean beauty trend has led to the emergence of new natural cosmetics brands that emphasize ethical sourcing, sustainability, and ingredient purity. Established beauty companies are also reformulating their products to meet consumer demands for clean, safe, and effective natural cosmetics. The rise of clean beauty has not only accelerated the growth of the market but also influenced the broader cosmetics industry to adopt cleaner, more sustainable practices.

As per the natural cosmetics market analysis, there has been a significant shift towards cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics. Consumers, particularly younger demographics such as millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly prioritising brands that uphold ethical values, including the rejection of animal testing and the exclusion of animal-derived ingredients. This shift has driven the demand for natural cosmetics that are both vegan and cruelty-free, catering to the preferences of ethically minded consumers.

Vegan beauty products, which exclude ingredients like beeswax, lanolin, and collagen, have become highly popular as consumers seek products that align with their ethical and environmental values. Additionally, certifications such as Leaping Bunny and PETA-approved labels have gained prominence, providing consumers with the assurance that the products they purchase are cruelty-free. As the demand for ethical beauty continues to rise, the natural cosmetics market demand is expected to benefit from this growing consumer consciousness. Key Attributes:

