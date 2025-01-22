REI Systems Awarded Spot On OASIS+ Professional Services Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STERLING, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems , a leading provider of innovative solutions to agencies, is pleased to announce its selection as an awardee on the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) OASIS+ (One Solution for Integrated Services Plus) Professional Services Contract. This governmentwide, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract provides streamlined access to high-quality professional services, enabling federal agencies to achieve their mission goals efficiently and effectively.

This award highlights REI Systems' deep expertise and proven track record in delivering Advisory Services . With a focus on driving mission impact, REI provides holistic solutions that help federal agencies address complex challenges, implement strategic initiatives, and improve operational efficiency. Leveraging its strengths in strategic planning, organizational transformation, program management and performance measurement, REI consistently empowers agencies to deliver better outcomes for the public, earning exceptional CPARS ratings and achieving high customer satisfaction.

OASIS+ represents a significant advancement in federal procurement. As a Best-in-Class (BIC) Multi-Agency Contract (MAC), OASIS+ enhances the acquisition process for agencies requiring services across disciplines such as advisory services, program management, consulting, logistics, and engineering. The OASIS+ Professional Services Contract includes a five-year base period with one five-year option period, allowing for a potential total contract term of ten years.

"We are proud to be included in GSA's OASIS+ program, which underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, mission-focused professional services to federal agencies," said Indunil Ranaviraja , Senior Director of Advisory Services at REI Systems. Our focus on Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Customer Experience (CX), combined with our proven consulting expertise, enables us to deliver innovative solutions that not only safeguard critical data but also drive operational efficiency and elevate customer satisfaction within the federal space.

Administered by GSA, OASIS+ enhances the success of its predecessor by providing a streamlined pathway for federal agencies to procure integrated services. This vehicle fosters long-term value and partnerships between agencies and industry, empowering missions and improving service delivery. As an OASIS+ awardee, REI Systems reinforces its role as a trusted partner in advancing public service through innovative and effective professional services.

REI Systems delivers innovative, reliable technology solutions that advance government missions. For over 30 years, REI has partnered with federal agencies to overcome complex challenges and improve outcomes for millions of citizens. Through its Mindful ModernizationTM approach, REI provides application modernization, grants management systems, case management systems, data analytics, and advisory services. For more information, visit .

