EDB Earns Top Industry Honors With EDB Postgres AI, Appoints Nancy Hensley As Chief Product Officer

WILIMINGTON, Del., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (EDB ), the leading Postgres® data and AI company, continues its momentum as the foremost choice for enterprise data management and AI sovereignty. Following the launch of EDB Postgres ® A -the industry's first unified data and AI for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads-and a banner of accolades, EDB is proud to welcome Nancy Hensley as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to support its next phase of growth.

Thirty-five percent of enterprises now consider Postgres for their next enterprise-grade database project, and 65% of these workloads integrate AI in hybrid environments, proving the concept that data and AI sovereignty have become business imperatives (EDB Study, June 2024). EDB is at the forefront of this shift, offering a platform that uniquely combines the agility of the cloud with the control of hybrid environments, purpose built for sovereign, scalable, and complex workloads.

Building on its 2024 achievements, EDB's milestones include:



Launched EDB Postgres AI , a unified data and AI platform for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads

Earned accolades such as DevOps Dozen Best Database Solution , CRN's 20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies Of The 2025 Cloud 100 , CRN's Hottest Big Data Tools of 2024 , DBTA's Trend-Setting Products in Data Management for 2025 , and DBTA's Big Data 75 , with PostgreSQL named as the most popular database technology for the second consecutive year in the Stack Overflow Annual Developer Survey

Grew the EDB customer base to more than 1,500 worldwide, including leading financial services, government, media & communications, and information technology organizations Continued leadership as the largest contributor to PostgreSQL for the past 15 years, with roughly 30% of Postgres code contributions and 300+ dedicated developers

Nancy Hensley Joins EDB as Chief Product Officer

Nancy Hensley brings over 20 years of experience driving enterprise success through innovative data and AI strategies. At IBM, she played a pivotal role in leading enterprise product strategies, and at Stats Perform, she was a driving force behind the company's product strategy and growth. Her role at EDB will focus on delivering a customer-first roadmap across product management, product marketing, and go-to-market teams.

“What attracted me to EDB was the convergence of three things: the vision for the business, a hyper-focus on building and delivering a sovereign data and AI platform, and the company's deep commitment to the long-term success of Postgres and customers. Given the culture and the customers, there is a remarkable opportunity here,” said Hensley.

“We know that Postgres is unmatched in its ability to innovate while reducing cost exposure. EDB Postgres AI has clearly demonstrated the market demand for sovereign data and AI strategies, earning industry recognition for its ability to seamlessly combine agility with control for today's complex enterprise needs,” said Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB.“Nancy's expertise in delivering customer-focused enterprise solutions will guide us through our next phase of growth as we tackle the most pressing hybrid and sovereign data challenges facing our customers.”







About EDB

EDB provides a data and AI platform that enables organizations to harness the full power of Postgres for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads across any cloud, anywhere. EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs, and scale efficiently for a data- and AI-led world. Serving more than 1,500 customers globally and as the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing PostgreSQL community, EDB supports major government organizations, financial services, and media and information technology companies. EDB's data-driven solutions enable customers to modernize legacy systems and break data silos while leveraging enterprise-grade open source technologies. EDB delivers the confidence of up to 99.999% high availability with mission-critical capabilities built in, such as security, compliance controls, and observability. For more information, visit .

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

