Georgia MLS And 12 Mlss Across Georgia Partner To Expand Listing Data Access

This collaborative agreement substantially brings the Georgia real estate closer together and effectively connects over 55,000 agents to the largest inventory of properties in the state under one shared system. By streamlining access to property data across MLSs, this partnership aims to improve market transparency and provide real estate professionals with the listing information they need to better serve their customers.

“For 63 years Georgia MLS has been dedicated to providing our subscribers the most efficient and accurate real estate marketplace.” said Richard Boone CEO of Georgia MLS.“This geographic expansion and sharing of listing data significantly increases opportunities for members across the participating MLSs. This collaboration will benefit thousands of agents across Georgia ultimately allowing them to provide greater levels of service to the clients they serve.”



This new data initiative breaks down traditional barriers and creates an interconnected marketplace in Georgia. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to innovation and adaptability, and provides buyers and sellers a broader more accurate market perspective.

Participating MLSs

This partnership includes the following organizations alongside Georgia MLS: