SEALSQ Showcases World’S First PQC-Optimized Secure Hardware At Davos 2025

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum hardware and software products, today announced that it will showcase a live demonstration of its PQC-optimized secure hardware (QS7001) during the Quantum Security Roundtable at Davos 2025. This milestone demonstration solidifies SEALSQ's position as a global leader in quantum-resilient technology, aligning with the urgent need for secure solutions in the era of quantum computing.

The Quantum Security Roundtable will take place on January 22, 2025, at the Davos Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland. Organized by Microsoft, WISeKey, and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord-an alliance of leading tech companies committed to improving cybersecurity-the event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the future of quantum technologies and their implications for global security.

A World-First in Quantum-Resistant Secure Hardware

SEALSQ will be the first company to publicly demonstrate PQC algorithms running on secure hardware designed specifically for the quantum era. This hardware platform, optimized for quantum-resistant cryptography, represents a paradigm shift in secure microcontroller design. By efficiently authenticating, signing, and encrypting data while adhering to stringent certifications like FIPS and Common Criteria, SEALSQ's platform sets a new standard for secure transactions in the quantum age.

Performance Benchmarking: The demo will compare the performance of the KYBER and DILITHIUM algorithms running on SEALSQ's quantum-resistant platform with that of a powerful traditional secure microcontroller, the MS6003.

Energy and Time Efficiency: The platform demonstrates superior efficiency, ensuring robust security without compromising speed or energy consumption. Real-World Applications: Designed for connected devices across AI, blockchain, and IoT ecosystems, SEALSQ's hardware is built to future-proof critical infrastructures against the looming threat of quantum attacks.



The Growing Importance of Quantum-Resistant Technology

The rapid advancement of quantum computing is revolutionizing fields like AI and blockchain, but it also exposes vulnerabilities in current cryptographic systems, including RSA algorithms that safeguard millions of daily transactions. To address this challenge, NIST has endorsed quantum-resistant algorithms like KYBER and DILITHIUM, which provide robust defenses against both quantum and traditional attacks.

In response, SEALSQ's platform combines advanced hardware engineering with state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms to deliver secure, energy-efficient solutions for the next generation of technology.

