Trulife Distribution Sees 2025 As A Banner Year For Women's Health

A Growing Trend in the Sector Is Pushing This Critical Area of Health and Wellness to the Forefront

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Historically, the health sector has been a one-size-fits-all field perceived through a male lens. Recent years have challenged that reductionist approach to health. TruLife Distribution CEO Brian Gould sees the growing momentum in women's health as a boon to the health and wellness industry.

"Health and wellness is a very personal experience," said Gould. "While there is plenty of overlap, men and women have very different needs, and it's exciting to see new research and trends focusing on targeted solutions for women's health. We're hopeful that 2025 will see a further expansion in this area, too, not just in healthcare but in the health and wellness industry, as well."

Gould isn't alone in his prediction of the importance of woman-focused health moving forward. Deloitte recently reported that it saw women's health as a potential area of growth in the year ahead. Kulleni Gebreyes, M.D., Deloitte vice chair, and US Life Sciences & Health Care Industry leader at the company explained, "Leaders of life sciences and health care organizations should evaluate existing models of care that are tied to a one-size-fits-all model based on historic data from male test subjects."

Gebreyes also highlighted research that there has been a 1000% increase in women-focused health companies in the past decade, and half of those in existence were founded since 2016. Everything from healthcare to alternative medicine to employer health plans is shifting as a reaction to this growing movement, and Gould sees it as a win-win for everyone.

"TruLife Distribution has worked with many women-health (and often women-led) companies in the health and wellness sector since we were founded half a decade ago," he said. "From reproductive health to fitness to skincare, there are many areas where a female-focused angle can genuinely enhance the products and services our clients offer. We are excited to partner with more brands focused on this unique and, frankly, long-overlooked area of the health and wellness world moving forward."

