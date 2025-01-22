Sonnet Biotherapeutics To Present At LIVE! With Webull Corporate Connect: Healthcare Investment Webinar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live webcast on Wednesday, January 29th at 2:40 PM ET

PRINCETON, NJ, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, (the“Company” or“Sonnet”) (NASDAQ: SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, today announced that Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet will present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Healthcare Webinar being held on January 29, 2025.

Details:

Conference: LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 2:40 PM ET

Presenter : Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Registration Link: HERE

About Webull Financial

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with single or bifunctional action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin-Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB platform is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

Sonnet's lead program, SON-1010, or IL-12-FHAB, is in development for the treatment of solid tumors and ovarian cancer. SON-1010 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study through a Master Clinical Trial and Supply Agreement, along with ancillary Quality and Safety Agreements, with Roche in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). The Company is also evaluating its second program, SON-1210, an IL12-FHAB-IL15 for solid tumors, in collaboration with the Sarcoma Oncology Center to commence an investigator-initiated and funded Phase 1/2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The Company's SON-080 program is a low dose of rhIL-6 in development for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) and Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN). SON-080 demonstrated encouraging results in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, being well tolerated with no evidence of a pro-inflammatory cytokine response. In October 2024, Sonnet announced an India license agreement with Alkem Laboratories, Inc. who will assume responsibility for advancing development of the SON-080 program into a Phase 2 study in DPN.

