MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS KRISTINE KWONG AND GABRIEL DUARTE NAMED TOP MINORITY LAWYERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Kristine Kwong and Gabriel Duarte have been recognized as“Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” in a special issue by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This is Kristine and Gabriel's third consecutive year receiving this recognition. According to the publisher,“We have profiled those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the scene while serving as trusted advisors in the LA region,” states the publication.“Kristine advises and counsels clients on a wide range of business, corporate, operational and employment issues, including business counseling, contract negotiation and preparation, restrictive covenant and non-compete agreements, executive mobility issues, and due diligence in connection with mergers and acquisitions,” states the Journal. According to the feature, she“represents public and private sector entities in retail, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and charitable and tax-exempt organizations in both litigation and transactional matters.”Kristine was recognized in 2024 as one of 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers by Lawdragon and the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized her as a top employment attorney.“When advising high-net-worth individuals and families on the planning and administration of multimillion-dollar trusts and estates, Gabriel provides strategic counsel to preserve clients' legacies and honor their wishes on transferring wealth to the next generation,” the Journal notes.“Gabriel is particularly effective with the administration of sophisticated trusts, including those involving family offices.”Gabriel has earned recognition as a trusted advisor, including as attorney of the year, from the San Fernando Valley Business Journal, and he has repeatedly been named a Super Lawyers' Rising Star.

