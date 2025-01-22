Okinawan Culinary Fair Launches In New York City And Brooklyn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Example Dish Featuring Sea Grapes and Mozuku Seaweed

Okinawa's Local Favorite: Orion Beer

A Scenic View of Okinawa's Beaches

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A special fair showcasing the unique flavors and benefits of Okinawan ingredients is coming to Manhattan and Brooklyn. Organized in collaboration with local restaurant associations, this event highlights the best of Okinawa's food culture while introducing its exceptional products to the American market.◆Bringing the Health Benefits of Okinawan Ingredients to New YorkLocated at the southernmost tip of Japan, Okinawa is globally recognized as one of the "Blue Zones," which are regions renowned for their longevity. Traditional Okinawan cuisine features nutrient-rich ingredients and exquisite flavors, promoting health while offering culinary delights. This fair will highlight Okinawa's unique ingredients, such as shikuwasa (a local citrus), mozuku seaweed, black sugar, and more, inspiring health-conscious New Yorkers with new dining experiences. For a true taste of Okinawa, visitors can also enjoy Orion Beer, a local favorite, available at select locations.◆Event DetailsDates: January 24 (Friday) – February 8 (Saturday)Locations: Participating restaurants in Manhattan and BrooklynSakaguraHi-CollarHasaki Sushi RestaurantSushi Ryusei #Cha-An TeahouseBozuSamurai Mamaa-un BrooklynSamurai PapaWasan Brooklyn◆Featured Okinawan IngredientsMenu items vary by restaurant. Please check each restaurant's Instagram for details.- Shikuwasa Citrus Juice- Acerola Syrup- Sea Grapes- Mozuku Seaweed- Teriyaki Sauce- Black Sugar- Deep Ocean Water Salt (Kumi no Shio)- Orion Beer◆Comment from Okinawa Prefecture:“For this fair, we have carefully selected a variety of ingredients nurtured in Okinawa's rich natural environment. We hope many people will visit the participating restaurants and experience the charm of Okinawa firsthand.”Don't miss this opportunity to savor the authentic tastes of Okinawa in New York City!

