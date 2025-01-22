(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) data-text="Cold Chain Refrigeration Expands to Include CO2-Based Refrigeration Systems" data-link=" Chain Refrigeration Expands to Include CO2-Based Refrigeration Systems" class="whatsapp" SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2025 - Cold Chain Refrigeration Pte Ltd, a prominent company in the cold room refrigeration industry, is excited to announce its expansion into advanced, energy-efficient cold room solutions using CO2-based refrigeration systems. This development reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and efficiency.

As part of this initiative, Cold Chain Refrigeration is incorporating CO2 (R-744) technology, known for its low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 1, making it significantly more environmentally friendly than traditional refrigerants like HFCs and HCFCs. CO2 refrigeration systems offer high energy efficiency, operating at higher pressures with superior heat transfer capabilities. These systems also recover waste heat, repurposing it for heating water or spaces, further reducing energy consumption.

One of the key advantages of CO2 refrigeration systems is their safety and non-toxicity. Unlike some traditional refrigerants, CO2 poses no health risks, making it a reliable choice for industries like food and beverage, supermarkets and food processing industries. Additionally, CO2 is non-flammable under normal conditions, eliminating fire hazards associated with other refrigerants and ensuring the safety of both workers and consumers.

These systems are also known for their operational versatility. The operational flexibility of CO2 systems is well-known for enabling customised cooling solutions to meet the unique needs of the industries. CO2 refrigeration systems are increasingly being adopted in various industries, including ice skating rinks, where the technology is used in Transcritical direct cooling ice-making systems. These systems allow for the comprehensive utilisation of both cold and heat, significantly improving energy efficiency. The cooling heat of these systems is gaseous sensible heat, which can be repurposed for multiple uses, such as heating domestic hot water, ground floor heating, and dehumidification regeneration. These systems offer a high thermal energy utilisation rate and a comprehensive COP (Coefficient of Performance) ranging from 6.5 to 7.0, showcasing their superior energy-saving potential.

For custom cold room applications, CO2 refrigeration systems are able to achieve precise temperature control and lower energy bills. Their eco-friendly design aligns with corporate sustainability goals, helping businesses reduce their environmental impact while benefiting from long-term cost savings.

Cold Chain Refrigeration's expansion into CO2-based systems demonstrates its commitment to delivering sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. With ongoing projects, including a large commercial cold room installation for a major food distribution company, the company is set to redefine the standards in cold storage technology.

