'Chhaava' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal's Powerful Portrayal As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Will Make Your Jaw Drop

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal is all set to entertain the fans with yet another cinematic masterpiece with his forthcoming historical action drama, "Chhaava". Now, the makers have unveiled the captivating trailer of the flick.

The engaging trailer is sure to give you goosebumps, with powerful scenes and captivating dialogues. Vicky Kaushal flaunts his massive demeanor as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He can be seen roaring like a Lion. From the looks of it, this seems like another praiseworthy performance by the talented actor.

The preview opens with the political turmoil after the demise of Shivaji Maharaj when Shivaji Sambhaji decides to take over the empire. His words, "We don't roar, we hunt" set the tone for the entire film.

Along with Vicky Kaushal, "Chhaava" also has Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb,Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Dropping the trailer on his official IG account, Vicky Kaushal wrote in the caption, "Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present the trailer of Hindi Cinema's biggest spectacle ever - #Chhaava...Yeh Sher Shiva ka Chhaava shor nahin karta, seedha shikaar karta hai! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February."

"Chhaava" was initially supposed to reach the silver screen in December 2024, locking horns with Allu Arjun starrer "Pushpa 2". However, the makers later decided to postpone the release. Now, the project is scheduled to release in the theatres on 14th February 2025.

The movie has been helmed by Laxman Utekar, known for his work in movies such as "Luka Chuppi", "Mimi", and "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke".

"Chhaava" is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the movie will feature tunes scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman. The camera work of the drama has been done by Saurabh Goswami, whereas Manish Pradhan has looked after the editing.