Asif Ali-Starrer ‘Rekhachithram’ Enters The 50 Crore Club

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Director Jofin T Chacko's crime thriller, 'Rekhachithram', featuring Asif Ali in the lead, has now entered the Rs 50 Crore club, its makers announced on Wednesday.

.Actor Asif Ali, who plays the lead in the film, which has come for much critical appreciation, took to his X timeline to make the announcement.

He wrote,“We are delighted to confirm that Rekhachithram has entered the prestigious 50 Crore club at the global box office. Expressing our heartfelt gratitude for all your love and support. And for reminding us that good cinema will always be received by the audience with open arms. #rekhachithram”

Anaswara Rajan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, too shared a similar post on her timeline.

The film, which has been directed by Jofin T Chacko, has been produced by Venu Kunnappilly. It's screenplay has been jointly penned by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, while the story of the thriller is by Ramu Sunil.

'Rekhachithram', which is still continuing to have a strong run in theatres, has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar and editing by Shameer Muhammad.

The film has music by Mujeeb Majeed and choreography by Santhy Master.

According to the box office tracking website Sacnilk, the film, which is now well into its second week, has collected around 26.3 crores from its screenings in India while its overseas collections are around 23 crores.

Rekha Chithram, which started off on a slow note, collecting Rs 2.2 crore on its first day of screenings in India steadily began gaining ground at the box office, right from the second day. The film showed a modest increase on day 2 collecting Rs 2.55 crore and a handsome increase on day 3, collecting Rs 3.85 crore. Day four saw the film collect Rs 4.4 crore. The film has now collected over Rs 50 crore, its makers have confirmed.