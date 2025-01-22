(MENAFN) An Ipsos poll conducted at the end of 2024 reveals that the majority of Germans are pessimistic about the country’s future, with only 18% believing the nation is heading in the right direction. This marks the lowest level of optimism in a decade. The survey, part of a global study across 29 nations, highlights growing dissatisfaction amid Germany's ongoing economic struggles.



Germany’s economy has been in steady decline, making it the only G7 nation to experience such a trend. A prolonged downturn in manufacturing, particularly in the automotive sector, has been exacerbated by the shift from affordable Russian gas to pricier liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US. The poll shows that nearly three-quarters of Germans are concerned about the country’s economic outlook, an increase of 11% from the previous year.



The poll, conducted between November 22 and December 6 with 1,000 respondents, identifies immigration, poverty, and inequality as the top concerns for Germans, followed by inflation, crime, and the spread of extremist ideologies. A potential military conflict is also a major worry.



Additionally, Germany’s economy shrank for the second consecutive year in 2024, marking the first such occurrence in over 20 years. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the country's GDP declined by 0.2% last year, following a 0.3% drop in 2023. The economic struggles have been attributed to rising competition in key export markets, high energy costs, and persistent high interest rates.



Russian officials have criticized the severing of Germany’s economic ties with Russia, citing it as a contributing factor to Germany’s economic troubles, with companies relocating to more business-friendly environments.

