Donald Trump gets inaugurated as 47th president of US

(MENAFN) Donald was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol on Monday, with the ceremony moved indoors due to freezing temperatures in Washington, DC. The decision to move the event indoors also stemmed from heightened security concerns, following an assassination attempt on Trump during his campaign last July.



A week after the attack, President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place. Trump then went on to win both the Electoral College and the popular vote in the November 5 election, claiming victory in all seven swing states.



Trump becomes only the second US president in history to serve non-consecutive terms, a distinction previously held by Grover Cleveland, who served as both the 22nd and 24th president.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117369