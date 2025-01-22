Trump crew help Farage’s party in UK

(MENAFN) Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which is gaining traction in Britain, has developed a close relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump’s team, with discussions occurring daily, according to a report from the Daily Mail. A source within the party revealed this connection and noted significant resentment among Trump’s team after Labour Party members reportedly campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in key swing states during the 2024 US presidential election.



Recent polling indicates that Reform UK is now nearly neck-and-neck with the ruling Labour Party, with 25% support compared to Labour’s 26%. Farage’s party has been growing in popularity as it positions itself as a strong alternative for voters dissatisfied with both the Labour and Conservative parties. Reform UK’s platform includes stricter immigration controls, opposing transgender policies in schools, and reducing taxes for small businesses.



In a speech celebrating Trump’s upcoming inauguration, Farage expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, stating he believes he can become the next UK prime minister, and hopes to achieve that while Trump is still in office.



Farage’s party has also voiced opposition to net-zero carbon emission goals, which they argue harm economic growth. Meanwhile, the Labour Party has faced accusations of interfering in the US election, with some of its volunteers traveling to the US to campaign against Trump. These actions have led to legal complaints and claims of election meddling, which Labour leader Keir Starmer denied, explaining that staffers were simply volunteering as they had in previous elections.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117311