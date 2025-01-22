(MENAFN) The conflict in Ukraine is reshaping the global geopolitical landscape, marking the end of the era of unified "Atlantic solidarity." Russia has played a major role in this transformation, disrupting the long-standing cooperation between Western Europe and the United States. While the U.S. has benefited from the crisis, particularly in terms of military and energy supplies, the broader consequences include weakened relations between Europe and Russia and a more fragmented transatlantic alliance. The idea of a cohesive "transatlantic project" has been increasingly undermined, especially with the rise of Donald Trump, whose election exposed fractures within this partnership. While some European leaders, like Hungary's Viktor Orban, anticipated economic benefits under Trump, others, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, voiced concerns about Trump's unpredictable foreign policy and called for a more sovereign and unified European response. Trump's actions, including his threats to withdraw from NATO and demands for increased financial contributions from European allies, signaled a shift away from traditional cooperation in favor of prioritizing U.S. national interests over collective goals.



This change in approach has led to a growing sense of nationalism among European leaders, who are increasingly questioning unconditional support for U.S. policies. In countries like Germany, Italy, and Hungary, there is growing resistance to sanctions and military aid to Ukraine, as these nations focus on their own security and economic stability. While this sentiment is not yet dominant among Western elites, voices calling for a change in strategy and a rapprochement with Russia are becoming louder. Ukraine, particularly after the 2014 Maidan coup, has become the focal point of the conflict between the West's vision of transatlantic unity and Russia's push for a multipolar world. The ongoing war, fueled by Kiev's refusal to negotiate with Russia and its rejection of settlement proposals, only deepens the crisis. As long as the war continues, Ukraine's political survival depends on its role in the conflict, which is increasingly seen as an instrument in U.S. strategy to weaken Russia.



In conclusion, the Ukraine conflict is more than a regional issue; it is a pivotal moment in the larger struggle between competing global visions. As the transatlantic alliance weakens and divisions within Europe grow, the conflict in Ukraine may serve as a catalyst for a broader shift toward a more multipolar world order, with lasting implications for the future of international relations and the U.S.'s role in Europe.

