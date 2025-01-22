Embracing Language: Why Learning The National Language Is Essential

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In our society, a new or different language often comes with a sense of hesitation or embarrassment. This attitude, however, is misguided, especially when it comes to learning our national language. Urdu, as the language of education, offices, and even some hospitals, has become an essential tool for professional and social interaction.

Why Learning Urdu Matters

For those whose mother tongue isn't Urdu, there's sometimes a fear of losing their native language or a perception that learning Urdu undermines their culture. However, these concerns overlook the practical significance of the national language.

Imagine being a writer, doctor, or teacher-regardless of your expertise-if you cannot communicate in Urdu alongside your mother tongue, you're at a disadvantage. The goal isn't to forget your roots but to expand your skills for better opportunities. Learning Urdu isn't just about speaking it; it's about reading, writing, understanding, and using it to navigate everyday challenges with ease.

Proficiency in Urdu can boost confidence, ease professional and social interactions, and foster a deeper understanding of the traditions and culture of Urdu-speaking communities. Furthermore, Urdu literature is rich with knowledge and insight, offering a treasure trove of learning for those who master the language.

Today's advanced world requires us to step beyond our comfort zones. If you hesitate to learn Urdu-or any language-because of the fear of making mistakes, it's time to rethink. Mistakes are a part of the process, and the focus should be on consistent learning.

Spend time daily reading books, watching dramas, or practicing writing in Urdu. Forget the fear of others laughing at your errors; instead, embrace every opportunity to improve.

As someone whose mother tongue is Pashto, I could understand and read Urdu but struggled to speak or write it fluently. For years, I didn't feel the need to learn it. However, when I started my online business, the necessity of learning Urdu became clear.

Initially, I avoided sending voice messages or speaking in Urdu due to a lack of confidence. Instead, I relied on written texts. Gradually, by listening to voice messages and engaging with Urdu-speaking partners, I began to improve. They were kind enough to correct my mistakes without ridicule, which encouraged me further.

Eventually, I was asked to write a blog in Urdu-a daunting task at first. My writing was far from perfect, but continuous effort and practice brought me to where I am today. This journey proved that when someone strives to better themselves and learn new skills, their hard work is never wasted.

While cherishing your native language, make it a priority to learn national and international languages as well. This not only enhances your personal and professional life but also paves the way for future success.

Learning a new language is not impossible-it's a gradual process that requires patience and determination. So take that first step, embrace the journey, and unlock doors to endless possibilities.