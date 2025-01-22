'People Laugh, Women Walk Freely': Pakistani Designer Deepak Perwani Gets Slammed For Praising India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Deepak Perwani, the Pakistani designer and actor, drew backlash after he said that India is doing better than Pakistan, during an interview on the show Something Haute. While sharing opinions with anchor Aamna Haider on the contrasting realities of life in Pakistan and India, he alleged that India ranks higher on the happiness scale, attributing it to the freedom Indian women enjoy.

'People laugh, women walk freely'

The Pakistani fashion designer said,“If you see their lives comparatively, Indians have it better. Happiness abounds. People laugh and live their lives. Women walk freely on the streets, ride bicycles and motorbikes. Even rickshaw pullers and cab drivers use UPI.” He pointed to the stark differences between the two countries, especially in terms of freedom, happiness and infrastructure.

According to Deepak Perwani, India“is far more dynamic”. He made a veiled jibe on Pakistan's pavements and footpaths and said, "There are pavements and footpaths too. It's not a concrete jungle." He contrasted the roads of Karachi with Indian roads and described them as being less accommodating for pedestrians.

The 50-year-old Sindhi designer made these comments on Friday following his recent visit to India. He reminisced about the colourful life in Jaipur and said that he was pleased with the atmosphere, way of living and the technological advancement. However, he remarked that one could find similar environment in Lahore.

Social media reaction

His comments about societal differences sparked mixed reactions on social media. A user remarked, "Pakistan is a third-world country with a low economy rate. Who is safe in Pakistan? Not even a 4 year old kid. Wherever you see, Indians are making a name for themselves. Accept the reality and do something productive. Get out of the illusion that we are exceptional and there is no one like us."