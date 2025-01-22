Parvesh Verma’S Comments Expose BJP’S Bias Against Punjabis, Says AAP MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 22 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Wednesday condemned BJP leader Parvesh Verma for his derogatory and divisive remarks targeting Punjabis.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang, along with spokesperson Neel Garg, lambasted the BJP and its leadership for promoting of hatred and polarisation. Kang criticised Verma for insinuating that with Punjab registration in Delhi could be part of a conspiracy ahead of Republic Day.

“BJP leader Parvesh Verma has openly displayed the anti-Punjab mindset of his party. His baseless allegations against Punjabis reflect BJP's deep-seated prejudice against the people of Punjab,” he told the media here. Kang highlighted that Punjabis have played a pivotal role in Delhi's development and in India's freedom struggle.

“Delhi owes its progress to the sacrifices and contributions of Punjabis. From liberating India to reshaping Delhi's landscape, Punjabis have always stood at the forefront. To label them as terrorists is not only insulting to Punjab but to the entire nation,” Kang said. He condemned the timing and intent of Verma's remarks, accusing the BJP of using polarising tactics ahead of elections in Delhi.

“When elections are near, the BJP stoops to the politics of fear and division. Punjab-registered vehicles are being vilified, while Delhi is a national capital where every citizen has the right to visit and reside. Such remarks are not only divisive but also unconstitutional,” Kang said. Calling Verma's statement a betrayal of national unity, Kang demanded an apology from him and strict action by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I urge the PM to take action against Verma for his shameful remarks. If he fails to do so, the BJP must publicly apologise to Punjabis,” Kang said. The AAP MP also appealed to Delhi voters to reject BJP's divisive politics.“Delhi residents must teach these hateful, divisive leaders a lesson on February 5. They have disrespected Punjabis and the nation with their remarks. This is not just Punjab's issue; it concerns every Indian who believes in unity and democracy.”

“The BJP must clarify its stand or get ready to face the backlash of the people. Punjabis have always been the backbone of this nation, and such statements will not be tolerated,” Kang added.