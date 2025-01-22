Bienvenido's Empresarios Co-Chair Javier Loya Celebrates Hispanic Excellence At President Trump's Official Hispanic Inaugural Ball

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This is the moment for Hispanics," said Abraham Enriquez, founder and president of Bienvenido US. "President is returning to the White House because of the hands of Hispanic voters. This ball is to celebrate that Hispanics are no longer seen as the dormant sleeping giants."

Javier Loya, a prominent advocate for Hispanic entrepreneurs, emphasized the importance of a leveled playing field for Latinos. "When Hispanics are given a leveled playing field, we shine and rise to the top," said Loya. "President Trump's second term comes at a pivotal time for Hispanic entrepreneurs, who represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. economy. With nearly one in four new businesses in the United States being Hispanic-owned and the number of Hispanic entrepreneurs increasing by 34% over the past decade, Trump's potential to unlock even greater opportunities for this key demographic is immense."

Loya highlighted the critical role of Latino entrepreneurs in job creation, stating, "Latino entrepreneurs are responsible for nearly two-thirds of all new job creation in America. President Trump's proven track record of leadership and commitment to empowering small businesses ensures he will champion policies that drive growth, expand access to capital, and create pathways to success for Hispanic entrepreneurs."

As Co-Chair of Bienvenido's Empresarios, a network of Hispanic business leaders, Loya has long advocated for initiatives that strengthen the entrepreneurial business ecosystem. His endorsement of President Trump reflects his belief in the administration's ability to foster economic opportunities and support the Hispanic community nationwide.

Bienvenido's Empresarios, which includes notable figures such as Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods, and Esteban Abascal, CEO of La Moderna USA, is confident that the administration's leadership will address long-standing challenges faced by minority-owned businesses.

