Colombia Bolsters Southern Defense With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian National has deployed a 155 mm artillery system to the south. This move strengthens Operation Cordillera in Nariño Department.



The system arrived at Antonio Nariño Airport in Chachagüí via a Colombian Aerospace Force C-130 Hercules aircraft. The artillery deployment comes at a critical time. Illegal armed groups are fighting in the region.



The FARC dissidents, known as "Franco Benavides," clash with the National Liberation Army (ELN ). These groups battle for control over illicit economies, causing persistent violence that severely affects local communities.



This military reinforcement aims to improve security and territorial control in conflict-affected areas. The 155 mm artillery system will enhance the army's response capabilities against armed group threats.



Additionally, it will boost the effectiveness of military operations in the region. The Colombian National Army currently possesses 13 155 mm x 52 caliber APU SBT V07-10 howitzers.







General Dynamics Santa Bárbara acquired these howitzers in 2007 through an offer. The howitzers were manufactured in 2006. A factory visit and contract signing in February 2007 finalized the acquisition.



In addition, reception tests for the howitzers and ammunition took place in September 2007. The artillery pieces were assigned to various military units starting in 2008.



These units include Artillery Battalion No. 10 "Santa Bárbara" and Artillery Battalion No. 5 "José Antonio Galán". The "General Carlos Julio Gil Colorado" Artillery School and Artillery Battalion No. 2 "La Popa" also received howitzers.

Strengthening Security with Artillery Deployment

Since their acquisition, these systems have been deployed nationwide. They provide strategic support to various Army divisions engaged in internal conflict.



The reinforcement of Operation Cordillera with this military equipment demonstrates the Colombian government's initiative. It shows their commitment to combating violence and organized crime in the country.



Nariño Department, where the artillery is being deployed, is a key region. It has historically been one of the most complex areas due to the presence of illegal armed groups.



However, these groups often have links to drug trafficking, making the region a priority for government action. This strategic move by the Colombian military aims to restore order and security in the southern region.



In short, it represents a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat illegal armed groups and their illicit activities. The deployment of heavy artillery underscores the government's determination to address security challenges in vulnerable areas of the country.

